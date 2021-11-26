Montana livestock losses from predators outpace compensation in 2021

Montana won't have enough money to cover all the 2021 claims of livestock killed by predators, the State Livestock Loss Board is reporting.

Losses to wolves, grizzly bears and mountain lions so far total 331, said George Edwards, the board’s executive director. With claims still coming in for several months it is doubtful the state’s $300,000 compensation fund will hold up.

“I’ve already had a dollar amount that’s higher than 2019, which was a record year,” Edwards said. Payouts through Nov. 23 total $262,449, but the board usually continues processing payments into the following March. Not all kills result in a filed claim.

What’s been increasing steadily for several years are claims for animals killed by grizzly bears. Six years ago, reported grizzly bear kills of cattle stood at 50 head confirmed with another 16 probable kills. That number has been creeping up and now stands at 80 confirmed and 35 probable kills.