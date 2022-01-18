 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montana magician nixes plans for Las Vegas tiger sanctuary
0 Comments
topical alert

Montana magician nixes plans for Las Vegas tiger sanctuary

  • 0

A Montana man has withdrawn a proposal to open a tiger sanctuary in Las Vegas for his magic show.

KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reported Tuesday that Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom and other officials confirmed the withdrawal.

Jay Owenhouse, a magician based in Bozeman, had proposed operating a tiger sanctuary off the Las Vegas Strip, drawing outcry from animal rescuers and activists.

Owenhouse owns three Bengal tigers. He had proposed using a vacant parking lot as the site. He would use them for a year-long show.

According to Owenhouse, the sanctuary would have 11-foot barbed wire fencing and 24-hour supervision.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Siberian zoo features lions and tigers but also a doggie playpal

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News