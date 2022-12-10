Montana Mail problems persist postal employees say

Postal Service employees in Montana say there are staffing shortages in some of the state’s largest communities as holiday shipping ramps up.

Representatives for postal workers and letter carriers say that persistent shortages that hampered delivery in Bozeman, Billings and Great Falls before the Christmas season continue. Some of the problems, now more than two years old, first surfaced ahead of the 2020 election and haven’t improved.

"They can’t even staff normal positions, let alone extra Christmas people," said Julia Quilliam, Montana Association of Letter Carriers president. "Great falls is entitled to 11 city carrier assistants and they have none. Plus they’re down three more full-time positions where there’s nobody on the route.

“Billings is in a the same situation. Regular carriers are quitting at a high rate. Carriers that are left are working 12-15 hours a day six days a week and are highly pressured to complete routes in an unreasonable amount of time.”

Bozeman has been in perpetual crisis with routes that couldn’t be delivered six days a week as expected. Staffing is the problem. There were concerns about the Postal Services’ ability to get mailed election ballots delivered in time for the election.

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican and Bozeman resident, wrote the U.S. Postmaster Louis DeJoy in October, asking DeJoy to do whatever it took to get mailed election ballots delivered. What getting the mail out wound up taking was the arrival of postal service employees from as far away as Oregon to help out.

DeJoy acknowledged the crisis in a reply to Daines dated five days before the general election Nov. 8: “As you may be aware, Bozeman is currently experiencing staffing issues with nearly 25 carrier vacancies,” DeJoy told the senator. “There are approximately three delivery routes that are two to three days behind on delivery. In response to staffing changes, the Postal Service has participated in job fairs at Montana State University, the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, and most recently sent job information to the Montana National Guard. Additional hiring and onboarding personnel are being domiciled in Bozeman through election and peak season to increase staffing.”

The shortage of the letter carriers to service routes meant that the Bozeman mail crunch was being spread over multiple routes so no one area went without delivery for two days straight.

Last week, a USPS spokesperson told Montana Lee Newspapers that the Postal Service was going through the same hiring challenges as other employers.

The state unemployment rate was 3% in October, according the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics. BLS publishes unemployment data for just three Montana cities, two of which were identified by postal employees as problem areas. In Billings the unemployment rate was 2.4%. Great Falls unemployment was 2.7%. Missoula unemployment was 2.5%, though postal employees say the community has fared better than Bozeman, Billings and Great Falls.

“Our workforce is not immune to the hiring challenges in every industry across the nation, and due to continued staffing issues, there may be days when a customer may not receive mail, but we are rotating employees and assignments so they will get mail the following day. Our goal is to restore regular, consistent service,” said Lecia Hall, a USPS spokesperson in an email. “We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees as conditions change on a day-to-day basis. We apologize to our customers for the inconsistent service and we pledge to do better.”

Hall said there have been no cutbacks on Montana service and that USPS was expanding its hiring efforts.

Nationally, USPS has reduced its Christmas season hiring down substantially from 40,000 people hired for Christmas 2021. Initially USPS said it would hire 28,000 for the holiday crush, then DeJoy lowered the hiring amount to 20,000. The announcement came around the same time as the general election.

There was some discussion about the lowered hiring target before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform during a livestreamed hearing Nov. 16, with USPS Inspector General Tammy Whitcomb Hull conveying that holiday was expected to be lower, according the USPS, because it had already staffed up in 2022.

“It plans to hire fewer temporary employees and lease less temporary space than last year,” Hull said. “Postal management said it will still be able to provide timely delivery because it has more experienced employees higher employee availability, increased package processing capacity and an overall more stable workforce.”

The only red flag raised by the inspector general was that USPS would have to sort mail in tents if it couldn’t lease enough building space to accommodate the holiday load.

Space for sorting mail has become a major problem for USPS over the past several years as it reduces the number of locations at which it sorts mail, said Gary Phillippe, American Postal Workers president, who works for USPS in Great Falls. Phillippe took a job with the U.S. Mail as a Vietnam War veteran in the 1970s. He’s seen a lot of the changes at USPS, not all for the better, he said.

A few years ago, as USPS went into debt it started consolidating its mail sorting locations. Montana mail sorting was reduced to three locations: Billings, Great Falls and Missoula. The problem, Phillippe said, is that there never was enough square footage added to the locations to accommodate the extra mail. A postal service designed for mail to enter the back end of a building at every location and exit other end locally sorted for delivery lacked storage space. Phillippe said the expected cost savings hasn’t been realized through consolidations, which have resulted in staff shortages as postal workers— the folks who sort mail and front load letter carriers — quit.

“There's staff shortages everywhere. And it's directly related to DeJoy and his consolidations of processing plants and small annexes into a more centralized location, which has resulted in huge delays in people getting the mail,” Phillippe said. “It hasn’t shown the cost savings they said it would, or predicted it would. There’s more mail being miss-sent and that makes huge delays.”

Phillippe said his members who travel to Bozeman to help out, don’t want to return because the scene is too chaotic for the size of the building. The Bozeman community, which has increased in population by roughly 25% in each of the past three decades, has outgrown its postal facilities, he said.

A little over two years ago when DeJoy took office in the summer before the 2020 general election, postal workers in Montana were sounding the alarm as iconic blue letter drop boxes started to be removed from communities like Missoula, Bozeman and Lewistown. There was concern that the states all-mail election, brought about by COVID-19, would be harmed by the changes.

Montana’s governor at the time, Democrat Steve Bullock, sued DeJoy over the changes made to Montana postal services, which included eliminating overtime pay and dismantling mail-sorting machines.

The Postal Workers Union confirmed for Lee Montana Newspapers the August before the 2020 election that sorting machines in Great Falls and Billings had been dismantled, along with the removal of the other equipment at the mail sorting center in Missoula. There were public protests in Billings.

DeJoy, a major campaign donor to then President Donald Trump, was being accused of slowing the mail in the weeks leading up to a general election in which people across the nation were voting by mail. He insisted the changes were only intended to cut costs, but had also informed election officials in 46 states, including Montana, that the Postal Service couldn’t guarantee mail ballots would be delivered on time.

U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines got involved and the boxes were restored, including one what was located across the street from Tester’s office in Bozeman.

However, in the two years that followed the 2020 election, the postal workers found themselves objecting to DeJoy with members of Congress also calling for change.

Change doesn’t come easily to USPS, which is managed by a board of governors nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate. President Joe Biden hasn’t made nominations for the postal governors whose terms are expiring, a move necessary for affecting who the governors determine will be postmaster. There are two postal governors with terms expiring this month.