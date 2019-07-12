MANNING, N.D. — A man from Montana has died in a highway crash in western North Dakota.
The Highway Patrol says the 40-year-old driver of a pickup truck was killed on Highway 22 near Manning Thursday about 5 p.m. when his vehicle was hit from behind by an SUV.
Authorities say the pickup was parked in a northbound lane and providing traffic control for a hazardous materials crew working along the highway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. They SUV driver was taken to a hospital in Dickinson.