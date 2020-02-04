Montana man gets 220 years for killing his estranged wife

Ashley's sister, Carissa Van Hemert, apologized to DeWise for the things she said to him during his trial.

“I forgive you. I can't imagine how deeply you were hurting to handle this the way you did,” she told DeWise.

During DeWise's trial in December, his son testified that when he was 15 his father took him to a Belgrade home where his stepmother was living. He said he followed his father upstairs where his father shot Van Hemert in one room and Lauren DeWise in another. He said his father told him to get rid of the gun.

Paul DeWise's daughter testified that he woke her up the next morning and said he'd done something bad. She said he confessed to shooting Lauren and then they went to church.

Prosecutors said Paul and Lauren DeWise were scheduled to meet Jan. 7, 2018, to talk about their divorce.

Paul DeWise testified on his own behalf at trial, saying prosecutors mischaracterized some of his statements throughout the investigation and “that's why whoever did this is still out there.”

Ashley Van Hemert wrapped up her testimony Tuesday by telling DeWise: "I feel down the road, definitely no time in the near future, ... I would be open to writing with you and hearing how you are doing. I don’t want you to write and tell me of your innocence and tell me how you didn’t commit this crime.”

