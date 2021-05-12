Montana mental health situation worsened by COVID-19, expert says

Nationally, before the pandemic, roughly one in five Americans had some form of mental Illness, with fewer than half receiving treatment, said subcommittee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, a Michigan Democrat.

“In January, 41% of American adults reported they were struggling with anxiety, or depression. That’s up from 11% from before the pandemic and more than one in four young people have reported having suicidal thoughts,” Stabenow said. The number of drug overdose deaths from October 2019 to September 2020, was 87,000, the most of any time in the last 30 years.”

Daines turned the hearing toward meth use, a big focus of his March trip to the southern U.S. border.

“Mrs. Kosovich, could you speak a bit about how Rimrock is working to support those in need of behavioral health services and importantly, what might Congress or the Biden administration do to help combat meth use and crime.” Daines said.

Kosovich said cutting into meth demand by treating addiction long-term was the answer.