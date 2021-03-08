Montana microbiologist creates potential COVID-19 treatment

A rainforest fungus discovered by a Montana microbiologist produces an antiviral agent effective at killing disease-causing elements of COVID-19, opening up the possibilities of antiviral therapies for treatment or prevention of the disease.
A peer-reviewed study of microbiologist Gary Strobel’s Propylamylatin formula concludes that it kills the causative agents of COVID-19, something the retired Montana State University scientist suspected based on his discovery’s previous effectiveness in halting a coronavirus epidemic in pigs.
The study was published March 5 in the online journal “Viruses.” Researchers at the University of Florida concluded that a small amount of Propylamylatin formula might be sufficient to relieve gastrointestinal and respiratory symptoms of COVID-19. In lab tests, the formula eliminated COVID-19 when directly exposed. Strobel is hopeful the findings will draw the attention of the Food and Drug Administration and others capable of accelerating the research.
“If the virus is in touch with this stuff, it’s basically inactivated. The question is ‘Is it possible to get this stuff into the actual cells, let’s say the lungs, without destroying them,” said Strobel, who is optimistic Propylamylatin will at least be useful treating COVID-19 symptoms in the digestive tract based on past experience with coronavirus in animals.
Necessary for minimizing COVID-19 symptoms and making the virus more survivable, therapeutics have been hard to come by, even as vaccine production accelerates. The White House COVID-19 response team and World Health Organization both recognize a clear need for antivirals to treat SARS-CoV-2, or the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, which has caused COVID-19 to become a global threat.
With no antiviral therapies currently approved, much of the focus has been on repurposing drugs already used to treat other conditions. Results have been mixed, explained Dr. Anthony Fauci at a recent White House COVID-19 Response Team press briefing Feb. 22. There remains a lot of COVID-19 illness. The seven-day average for new cases per day in the United States is 58,745 new cases, for deaths 1,728. The seven-day average for COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. is 43,845. Those numbers are from the COVID-19 Tracking Project.
“The bottom line of what we need to do looking forward and the clear need in this is the development of potent antivirals directly acting on SARS-CoV-2, very similar to what was done with the highly successful drug development program for HIV, as well as for hepatitis C,” Fauci, told the reporters.
Propylamylatin isn’t fresh from the rainforest. Strobel has been working on the formula for over a decade. The retired naturalist and microbiologist made a name for himself prospecting for beneficial fungi in remote parts of the world dense with life and scarcely studied.
In his travels, Strobel has discovered ways to remove blight from strawberry fields without spraying the fruit we eat with hazardous chemicals. He’s done the same to prevent produce from spoiling as it’s shipped north to the United States from South America. He found a fungi that produces the elements to make diesel fuel, without drilling, fracking or harmful fluids.
There’s a red stocking cap, worn by Strobel during his years of sample collecting travels, in storage at The Smithsonian Institute. The cap did double duty storing fungi samples during Strobel’s 1990s rainforest prospecting for better sources of the cancer-fighting drug Taxol.
Propylamylatin gets its punch from a novel endophytic fungus called Muscodor albus, or M. albus, as the microbiologist says. The M. albus releases volatile organic compounds that turn out the kill harmful microbes and viruses. What Strobel did was develop a way to produce the useful compounds more quickly and in more useful amounts than M. albus ever did. The result is Propylamylatin.
The first SARS-CoV-2 test for Propylamylatin came in 2013. The compounds from M. albus were proving useful in clearing up several digestive tract problems, including potentially deadly E. coli bacteria. But Propylamylatin’s effect on viruses, was unknown.
A friend in the farm world, who was familiar with Strobel’s experience with bacterial problems, asked the biologist if the Propylamylatin might work on coronavirus. There was an outbreak of porcine epidemic diarrhea on United States some pig farms and SARS-CoV-2 was at the root of the problem. At one Hutterite colony in Montana, the epidemic killed 850 piglets in a few weeks.
Strobel shared the Propylamylatin with one colony, whose pigs started improving within 5 hours of ingesting the formula. All of the animals were completely recovered. The success was referenced in the peer-reviewed report on Propylamylatin published March 5.
There were others successes that kept Strobel working on the formula. The microbiologist found the mixture cured scours, a deadly bacteria-caused diarrhea that infects calves in the spring when bacteria-rich mud is hard to avoid.
Normally, a rancher might get a tube down a calf’s throat and basically try to rehydrate the animal faster than the diarrhea lowered its blood pressure and caused its organs to fail. A dose of Propylamylatin killed the bacteria causing the problem and got the calf absorbing fluids again and ended the diarrhea.
There is research still to be done before Propylamylatin proves to be a useful treatment for humans sickened by COVID-19. Bryan Blatt, who partnered with Strobel in developing a marketable supplement for scours, is now working to get Propylamylatin formula to the next step in research, which includes getting it on the radar of the Food and Drug Administration. The peer-reviewed research was part of that effort, but it wasn't easy. At a time when the pandemic stretched the limits of the American test labs, Strobel and Blatt were lucky get in the door. They did so with help from a friend familiar with Strobel's decades of scientific contributions.
“We’ve got a lot of great research that’s really promising. And the question is where do we go with it? How do you approach the FDA and the caregivers? It’s a challenging quest,” Blatt said. “We’re not on the radar screen. We’re little guys out here, but Gary is such a brilliant guy. We didn’t have any idea what the potential was, but now we do and the forward-looking research is very promising.”