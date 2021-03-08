Montana microbiologist creates potential COVID-19 treatment

Normally, a rancher might get a tube down a calf’s throat and basically try to rehydrate the animal faster than the diarrhea lowered its blood pressure and caused its organs to fail. A dose of Propylamylatin killed the bacteria causing the problem and got the calf absorbing fluids again and ended the diarrhea.

There is research still to be done before Propylamylatin proves to be a useful treatment for humans sickened by COVID-19. Bryan Blatt, who partnered with Strobel in developing a marketable supplement for scours, is now working to get Propylamylatin formula to the next step in research, which includes getting it on the radar of the Food and Drug Administration. The peer-reviewed research was part of that effort, but it wasn't easy. At a time when the pandemic stretched the limits of the American test labs, Strobel and Blatt were lucky get in the door. They did so with help from a friend familiar with Strobel's decades of scientific contributions.