 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montana Millionaire raffle draws for $25K early bird prize
editor's pick topical alert

Montana Millionaire raffle draws for $25K early bird prize

HELENA — The Montana Lottery drew the number for the Montana Millionaire raffle's early $25,000 prize on Friday.

The winning number is 200154. Lottery officials did not immediately say where the ticket was sold.

Another number will be drawn on Dec. 15 for a $15,000 early bird prize.

This year, the Montana Millionaire raffle is giving away two $1 million prizes in a drawing scheduled for Dec. 28. The early bird winners are still eligible for the final drawing.

Tickets for the drawing went on sale on Nov. 1 and all 250,000 of them — at a cost of $20 each — sold out in a record six days.

A total of 2,500 ticket purchasers won instant prizes of $500 or $100.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi artist paints city walls atop a crane

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News