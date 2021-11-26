Montana Millionaire raffle draws for $25K early bird prize

HELENA — The Montana Lottery drew the number for the Montana Millionaire raffle's early $25,000 prize on Friday.

The winning number is 200154. Lottery officials did not immediately say where the ticket was sold.

Another number will be drawn on Dec. 15 for a $15,000 early bird prize.

This year, the Montana Millionaire raffle is giving away two $1 million prizes in a drawing scheduled for Dec. 28. The early bird winners are still eligible for the final drawing.

Tickets for the drawing went on sale on Nov. 1 and all 250,000 of them — at a cost of $20 each — sold out in a record six days.

A total of 2,500 ticket purchasers won instant prizes of $500 or $100.

