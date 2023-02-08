Montana mine regulators are pushing back on calls by conservation groups for a federal intervention at Signal Peak Mine northwest of Billings.

In a letter to the federal Office of Surface Mining and Enforcement, Montana Department of Environmental Quality officials say the state’s only underground coal mine is not in ongoing violation of environmental law, specifically the Montana Strip and Underground Mine and Reclamation Act.

DEQ argues the power to regulate the mine belongs to the state and that the federal government hasn’t taken the necessary steps to wrest the authority. Two complaints filed by conservation groups haven’t triggered federal intervention and are unusual in nature in that they aren’t lawsuits.

“The two complaints you’re referring to are a bit unique for us. We’ve not seen that form of complaint before in our previous implementation of the coal mine program,” said Dan Walsh, DEQ mining bureau chief.

Conservation groups last July, and again in December, asked the federal government to intervene in regulating the mine. The complainants are Billings-based Northern Plains Resource Council, Earthjustice, Montana Environmental Information Center, Sierra Club, WildEarth Guardians, Western Environmental Law Center. The groups point to environmental damage, while also presenting federal officials with the U.S. Department of Justice’s own prosecution of worker safety and embezzlement at the mine, signs the conservationists say prove a lack of institutional control.

Since 2018, Lee Montana Newspapers has written extensively about criminal and civil violations by former Signal Peak mine executives. Those events were recounted again in a Jan. 13 New York Times feature about the mine.

Signal Peak officials have attempted to distance the mine from years of illegal activity under former Signal Peak President Brad Hanson and former Vice President of Surface Operations Larry Wayne Price Jr. Price was sentenced to prison in 2020. Hanson died at his Florida home, at age 59, before he could be charged.

DEQ argues that there’s no room for the federal government to intervene in regulating Signal Peak. Specifically, because once the Department of Interior finds that a state coal program meets minimum national standards, primacy is awarded to the state.

Many of the disputes between Signal Peak and conservation groups center around water resources that conservationists say have been diminished by mining activity. Steve Charter, a Northern Plains member and rancher in the mine area said DEQ had an obligation to protect those water resources, including those used by Charter’s cattle.

"When Signal Peak Energy was granted a mining permit, we were promised that ranching and mining could co-exist. That promise has been broken,” Charter said recently. “The mine’s activities have repeatedly and continuously damaged water sources in the Bull Mountains, and given DEQ’s failure to enforce the law, this damage will be permanent.

“This not only impacts ranchers like me, it destroys the natural area for wildlife, hunters, and all Montanans. Simply put, our protective agencies are not protecting our people or our resources. It’s hard for residents of the Bull Mountains not to feel like we’ve been left to the wolves when we see such a glaring lack of accountability for a serial offender."

However, DEQ said that many of the mitigation issues raised by conservationists don’t have to be addressed until the final phase of Signal Peaks cleanup bond is released.

There’s also a matter of where water resources have been harmed. DEQ acknowledges that many of the springs identified in the complaints have been undermined, but the laws are different for the water inside and outside a permit area. Outside the area prevention steps are required. Inside the permit area, where damage has occurred at Signal Peak, the rules are on a different timeline for remediation, one that allows remediation to occur later.