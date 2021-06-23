Montana MMIP Task Force discusses progress and challenges

The state’s collaborative body dedicated to halting the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people met in person after more than a year Wednesday, where guest speakers outlined the progress made and their goals for the future.
During the first of two days slated for the conference held in Helena, members of the Montana Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force heard from investigators, lawmakers and students. Although progress has been made through the state Legislature in the years since the formation of the task force, Native American men and women are still disproportionately among those in the state reported missing and suffering from violence.
As of June 17, Indigenous people make up about 32% of those currently missing in the state, according to the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse. A little over 10% have been missing for over a year.
“These predators never sleep,” said Rep. Sharon Stewart Peregoy, D-Crow Agency, who carried several bills during the past legislative session that bolstered the task force.
Formed in 2019, the task force is made up of members from each of the state’s eight federally recognized tribes, officials from the Attorney General’s Office, the Montana Department of Justice the Montana Highway Patrol, Indian Health Services and the U.S. Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator for Montana.
While Native Americans living in Montana make up only about 7% of the state’s population, they are four times more likely to go missing, according to data gathered by the state DOJ. Men and women are reported missing at almost an equal rate, and about 80% of those reported missing from 2017 to 2019 were under the age of 18.
“We need to train our young people to be aware … I believe we need to start looking out for one another again,” said Stewart Peregoy, who has served in the Montana Legislature for about 13 years and is also a member of the Tribal Relations Committee.
Four students from Ronan High School also participated in Wednesday’s conference, which was open to the public via Zoom. In some instances, they said, their children run away from home to escape a toxic environment.
“They just need someone to confide in,” said Brett Myers, 16.
Speaking at the conference that also included Gov. Greg Gianforte saying the crisis transcends partisanship, Stewart Peregoy said Native American people going missing and being murdered is not one to be tackled only by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the local police force or sheriff’s department. Despite the extension of the task force for another two years, she said she wanted to push the Legislature to keep the task force in place for another 10 to allow it to complete its mission.
Education of non-tribal members, including law enforcement and those who took their seats in the Legislature for the first time in January, was also critical in shattering the stereotypes of the “drunk or addicted” Indian.
One issue that went unresolved during the past Legislative session was the need for more investigators “on the ground” to immediately respond to reports of missing people in Montana’s Indian Country, Stewart Peregoy said. Citing the Crow and Northern Cheyenne nations, which make up over 1 million acres patrolled by a minimal number of BIA officers, public safety is consistently a problem that tribal members bring to their representatives. The Northern Cheyenne in particular have entered into deliberation with the federal government to assume control of criminal investigations.
Feeling safe in one’s own home is “part of the American dream,” and it’s being denied for Native people, she said.
Wednesday’s event also included an overview of the Murdered Indigenous Persons database. Spearheaded by Blackfeet Community College, the website will provide a resource to both track and report missing Indigenous people throughout Montana.
Those who wish to participate in Thursday’s session can do so by logging in at https://mt-gov.zoom.us/j/88553230823?pwd=NXpiNTArd0k5encvTVpIejNTYVpPUT09.