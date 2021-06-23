Montana MMIP Task Force discusses progress and challenges

While Native Americans living in Montana make up only about 7% of the state’s population, they are four times more likely to go missing, according to data gathered by the state DOJ. Men and women are reported missing at almost an equal rate, and about 80% of those reported missing from 2017 to 2019 were under the age of 18.

“We need to train our young people to be aware … I believe we need to start looking out for one another again,” said Stewart Peregoy, who has served in the Montana Legislature for about 13 years and is also a member of the Tribal Relations Committee.

Four students from Ronan High School also participated in Wednesday’s conference, which was open to the public via Zoom. In some instances, they said, their children run away from home to escape a toxic environment.

“They just need someone to confide in,” said Brett Myers, 16.