With Montana mushers Jessie Royer and Nicole Lombardi winning this year's 300-mile and 100-mile races, respectively, a trend officials have observed persists: Women continue to dominate the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge.

According to ISDC founder and organizer Jerry Wortley, women have won eight of the 10 races they've staged since the event's debut in 2018.

Montana musher Brett Bruggeman and Idaho musher Kevin Daugherty are the only men to ever win Idaho Sled Dog Challenge races — the 300-mile race in 2019 and the 52-mile Warm Lake Stage Race in 2023, respectively.

The competition was cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top five finishers for this year's 300-mile race (266.5 total race miles) are: 1. Jessie Royer (Seeley Lake, MT) — 50:21:16 — 8.07 mph avg.; 2. Josi Thyr (Olney, MT) — 51:03:31 — 8.24 mph avg.; 3. Jed Stephensen (Sandpoint, ID) — 52:03:42 — 8.41 mph avg.; 4. Erik Oline (Missoula, MT) — 53:12:00 — 7.73 mph avg.; and 5. Bryce Mumford (Preston, ID) — 69:24:42 — 6.80 mph avg.

The top five finishers for this year's 100-mile race (102 total race miles) are: 1. Nicole Lombardi (Lincoln, MT) — 16:09:57 — 10.03 mph avg.; 2. Jesika Reimer (Emigrant Gap, CA) — 16:39:58 — 9.79 mph avg.; 3. Wade Donaldson (Coalville, UT) — 17:11:31 — 9.19 mph avg.; 4. Dallin Donaldson (Coalville, UT) — 17:15:59 — 9.21 mph avg.; and 5. Kevin Daugherty (McCall, ID) — 17:52:01 — 8.78 mph avg.

Thyr and Stephensen captured first and second place, respectively, in the 2023 Eagle Cap Extreme's 200-mile race two weeks ago. And Lombardi, Reimer, and Fowler finished first, second, and third, respectively, in the Oregon event's 100-mile race. The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge, Eagle Cap Extreme, and Montana's Race to the Sky Feb. 11-14 comprise the Rocky Mountain Triple Crown.

Race marshal Rick Katucki explained how several mushers who finished later reached higher average speeds than some who finished earlier.

"The average speed is calculated using running time," Katucki said. "In a continuous-format race, which the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge uses, mushers may rest their teams as long as they want. A faster team that stays in the checkpoint longer can finish later than one that rests less. This is similar to a race car spending too much time at a pit stop."

This year's Idaho Sled Dog Challenge attracted teams from eight states and one Canadian province.

According to ISDC co-founder and trails coordinator Dave Looney, the Idaho race is considered one of the most grueling mushing competitions in the world due to its topography.

"Our elevation change is 39,000 feet, which is greater than the Iditarod," Looney said. "They call it a 500-mile race packed into 300 miles. So the dog care and the pacing and the attention they have to pay to the terrain is really important, because there's a lot of up and down."