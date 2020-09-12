Montana near bottom in Census response; much of Deep South lags

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama ranks last in the country for the response to the 2020 U.S. Census — with Montana, Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia also in the bottom five— as officials warn a low response rate could lead to the loss of federal funds and even a congressional seat.

Alabama so far has the lowest percentage of households responding — through self-response or follow-up contact — of any state in the country. About 81.5% of Alabama households have been counted as of Sept. 10, according to numbers from the U.S. Census. That compares to a national percentage of 90.1

Other Deep South states also had a low response rate. Mississippi had a response rate of 82.3%. Georgia had a response rate of 82.1%. Louisiana had a response rate of 82.7%. Montana also ranked in the bottom five with 82.3%. South Carolina was in the bottom 10 with a rate of 83.2%.

The 2020 Census will be used to determine how federal dollars are distributed and how many congressional seats each state will get. State officials are making public pleas for people to complete the Census, using public service announcements with celebrities and even a contest to try to boost participation.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey this week told people that it was "now or never" to complete the Census