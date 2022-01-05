Montana newspaper man Dan Burkhart remembered as passionate journalist and storyteller

Longtime Montana newspaper reporter, editor and owner Dan Burkhart died on Dec. 28 at his book-stuffed home along Fiddler Creek.
“He was really hoping he’d live long enough to see the hummingbirds return in spring,” said friend Jim Baken, a Billings artist and retired Rocky Mountain College professor.
Burkhart’s rural home was nicknamed the Hummingbird Ranch because of all the feeders he had placed around the property for the tiny nectar sippers. Their arrival and departure were noted each year in a log Burkhart kept.
The Painesville, Ohio, native succumbed to cancer after deciding to end chemotherapy. This fall, after regaining strength, he took a train trip with his wife, Theresa, and friends back East to see the fall colors and dine on lobster.
“It was nice to see him check some things off his bucket list,” Baken said.
Stillwater
Burkhart left an indelible mark on the small world of Montana newspapers. In 1976 he moved to the state and purchased the Absarokee newspaper, eventually buying the papers in Bridger, Columbus and Red Lodge.
Columbus librarian Larry Olson was hired by Burkhart in 1983 to photograph and write about school sports.
“I think he was a very intense man,” Olson said. “It was really important for him to get a story out that was correct. He was not mean intense, but demanding.”
After working together for two-and-a-half years, the men became friends. Olson recalled asking Burkhart to help him tow an old Honda car home for parts to rebuild another vehicle. He agreed. As Olson towed the beater car down the road, an enduring image was burned into his mind. He could see Burkhart, a scarf around his neck blowing in the wind, aviator goggles protecting his eyes and a huge grin on his face as a cold wind poured into the windowless Honda.
“It was probably 15-below zero,” Olson recalled. “Of course he was cold, but he was having a ball. He loved those kinds of adventures.”
Now looking from his Big Timber home toward the Beartooth Mountains under which Burkhart lived, Olson said the view is forever grayer. His scotch-loving, “dandy” of a friend – who would shower and put on cologne and a silk scarf before elk hunting – is gone.
Bozeman
In 1990, Burkhart sold the Carbon County News and Stillwater County News and moved to Bozeman where he worked as assistant editor at the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
Tracy Ellig was a newly minted reporter when he hired on at the paper in 1994. One of his assignments was a Memorial Day story about a World War II veteran who had survived the Bataan Death March. It was a three-day interview, the first time the soldier had recounted the tale to anyone.
Ellig came back to the newsroom with a “gigantic story” and Burkhart ran it in full, across the front page and the jump page, taking hell from his boss for its length. It’s the one story Ellig received more feedback on than any other in his career.
“Dan knew that’s how it would be received,” he said. “As an editor he was more than an advocate. He knew in his DNA what made a story.”
That carried over outside of the newspaper, too, Ellig said.
“I think that I’ve never met anyone in my life who so enjoyed hearing and telling a good story,” he said. “Dan was the kind of guy who could tell a story in a way that would make everyone stop and hang on every word.
“His real gift was to tell a story amidst friends,” he added. “His stories were ribald. They were not kid friendly.”
Billings
In 1996, Dan and Theresa left Bozeman for Nebraska where he worked as managing editor at the North Platte Telegraph. A year later they returned to Absarokee, purchasing the Stillwater Lodge which they operated until 2021.
It was also in 1997 when Burkhart began working as a reporter for the Billings Gazette, his stories bylined as the Gazette Beartooth Bureau. He covered everything from government mismanagement to shootings and sheepherders, but his lyrical writing style took center stage in his feature stories.
In a 1999 story about four Roscoe artists, he wrote: “Some fall days when she could hear the faint flick of canary-colored aspen leaves and see the clouds unfurl like great ship sails above the Beartooths, Aylett Irving rejoiced for the sound of the voice on the telephone.”
The story later describes the artists' work: “They painted with sight and sound, touch and taste, and what they painted humbled them. The world is too beautiful for words, they thought, but perhaps with the human eye and the human heart, they could hint at its glory and dignity.”
In the spring of 2000, while on a road trip to Havre with Baken, he penned a travelogue illustrated by Baken’s sketches.
He wrote: “This is how time passes from Billings to Havre: Jim Baken talks about his inventions and his art as he drives his van. He'd like to escape this engine propulsion, he says. But still be able to cover ground fast.
“Of his inventions, then, there is the 'boing' shoe, a leaf spring contraption allowing the wearer to hop across vast terrain. Imagine an earthscape like the moon where gravity is defied as people in 'boing' shoe leggings bounding over coulees, vaulting like pronghorns across the prairie, he says.
“Or consider his dog legs, meant to be fitted over arms so humans can be four-legged.”
Baken had a hard time recalling the reason for the trip – an art reception at the H. Earl Clack Museum – but was clear on the details of stopping in the café at Grass Range for lunch, the bar in Harlem and the visit with artist John Well Off Man who painted with a nail.
Tom Tollefson, a former Gazette editor, worked with Burkhart and other bureau reporters.
“Dan was curious, gregarious, skeptical, generous, hard-working,” Tollefson wrote in an email. “He loved the Stillwater Valley and its people, and he loved newspapering. As his onetime editor at The Gazette, I also can tell you he was a tireless defender of his own sentences.”
Ohioan
Born on Dec. 6, 1947, Burkhart was 74 when he died. He was the fourth of seven children born to Lou and MaryLou (Logan) Burkhart.
A competitive multi-sport athlete in high school, he attended “Bethany College in West Virginia, working on ore freighters in the summers while studying toward degrees in journalism and theology,” according to his obituary. “After college, Dan worked for the Indiana Center on Law and Poverty where he published the organization’s newsletter and developed press policies.”
On May 24, 1986, he married Theresa Vandersnick and became stepfather to her children, Kevin and Davey Oltrogge.
In 2000, he worked as the director of News and Information for Rocky Mountain College before becoming director of Volunteers of America Northern Rockies from 2013 to 2015.
It was while at Rocky that Burkhart met Barb Skelton, where she has been instrumental in the college’s equine program. Together, they developed the nonprofit Horses Spirits Healing, to focus on helping veterans and their families through equine therapy. So in lieu of flowers Burkhart requested he be remembered through donations to www.horsesspiritshealing.org.
“He was such a thinker, such a thoughtful person,” Skelton said.
Burkhart also cared deeply about the environment, taking daily walks with his dogs around his Fiddler Creek home, she said.
“He was so proud of the beauty that god gave us.”
“It’s a big hole in everyone’s hearts that he’s left, and a big hole in the community,” she said.
Friends
It was in 1975, after Baken left the Navy and returned to his hometown of Absarokee, that he became friends with Burkhart.
“I was always interested in people who had been places and had stories to tell,” he said.
Burkhart regaled him with tales of traveling around the West to meet novelist and countercultural figure Ken Kesey and famed nature photographer Ansel Adams.
“He made it a point to pop in and visit interesting people all across the West,” Baken said.
Carried by his charm and a baritone voice, Burkhart easily won over Baken’s mother and became an adopted member of the family.
“He was a newspaper man through and through,” Baken said. “He was a gifted writer and had a gifted intellect. He was a natural storyteller.”