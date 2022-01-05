Montana newspaper man Dan Burkhart remembered as passionate journalist and storyteller

It was also in 1997 when Burkhart began working as a reporter for the Billings Gazette, his stories bylined as the Gazette Beartooth Bureau. He covered everything from government mismanagement to shootings and sheepherders, but his lyrical writing style took center stage in his feature stories.

In a 1999 story about four Roscoe artists, he wrote: “Some fall days when she could hear the faint flick of canary-colored aspen leaves and see the clouds unfurl like great ship sails above the Beartooths, Aylett Irving rejoiced for the sound of the voice on the telephone.”

The story later describes the artists' work: “They painted with sight and sound, touch and taste, and what they painted humbled them. The world is too beautiful for words, they thought, but perhaps with the human eye and the human heart, they could hint at its glory and dignity.”

In the spring of 2000, while on a road trip to Havre with Baken, he penned a travelogue illustrated by Baken’s sketches.

He wrote: “This is how time passes from Billings to Havre: Jim Baken talks about his inventions and his art as he drives his van. He'd like to escape this engine propulsion, he says. But still be able to cover ground fast.