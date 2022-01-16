Montana nursing homes facing financial crisis months after federal relief funds stop

Costs incurred while fighting the COVID-19 pandemic have pushed nursing homes to operate at a loss across the country, and Montana is no exception.
Nursing homes have notably struggled with anemic Medicaid rates and a slowly declining number of residents. But the rising cost of materials, wage pressures and the tapering off of government relief funds has left more than half of nursing home administrators unsure if their facilities will survive the coming months.
There are 68 certified nursing homes in Montana.
Valley View Home in Glasgow can hold on for only two or three more months without federal support, according to facility administrator Wes Thompson. After that, Thompson said he will consider a volunteer closure.
“It’s horrifying right now,” Thompson said. “We’re praying for funding anywhere we can get it.”
Valley View Home is a 96-bed facility with an average pre-pandemic population of about 70 residents. In 2019, daily cost of care was $239 per resident per day. Valley View Home, as well as other nursing homes throughout the state, were staying afloat. But now, nursing homes are facing the worst financial crisis yet, according to health experts.
“I’ve never seen them struggling the way they are now,” said Rose Hughes, executive director at Montana Health Care Association. “They are in crisis mode.”
By 2021, daily care rates jumped to $379 per day at Valley View Home and Medicaid reimbursement for the year increased by only 65 cents.
Early on in the pandemic, federal relief funding helped cover the increase in costs for personal protective equipment and Medicaid and CARES Act funds allocated an additional $40 to Medicaid reimbursement to help offset financial loss from the decreasing number of residents.
In March 2020, daily cost of care jumped to $319 per day for each resident at Valley View Home. Without the federal support, most nursing homes wouldn’t have survived the early shutdowns when new admissions ceased.
But now skilled nursing facilities are responsible for all additional PPE, cleaning and other infection control costs. And by May 2021, the CARES Act funding ran out and was replaced with a lump sum of $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, which breaks down to be a $16.82 addition to the Medicaid rate through May 2022 or a $40 a day add-on through Oct. 2021. The facilities have had only their regular Medicaid rate since then, which averages $211.71 per day.
At Valley View Home, the average cost of care is now $379 per day, meaning the facility is losing about $167 per resident, per day, when it comes to Medicaid funding. By the end of 2021, Valley View Home had lost about $1 million, according to Daryl Toews, who is on the board of directors.
“The Legislature believed the pandemic was winding down and so should the payments as things got better. Unfortunately, things have gotten worse since the end of the legislature, not better,” Hughes said.
The average actual cost per day in 2020 was $250 per day. If costs had increased 5% per year, the actual cost would have landed at about $275 per day in 2021 and 2022. Instead, costs increased by 15% to 20%, according to Hughes.
Nearly 70% of all nursing home residents are on Medicaid, which is why low Medicaid rates have such a severe impact on the ability of nursing homes to recruit and retain staff and provide care.
Now, facilities are responsible for the skyrocketing cost of fighting the pandemic including costs from constantly changing guidelines on how to manage “outbreaks” of infections.
An outbreak is defined by one positive COVID case among staff or residents. Some local health jurisdictions in Montana are still requiring facilities to stop admissions when there's an outbreak.
In outbreak mode, visitors are barred from the facility. Though more elderly people have opted to age with their family over the years, fear that a loved one could catch COVID in the congregate setting and the fear of being kept from visiting have boosted the cultural shift toward aging at home.
To add to the excruciatingly low census, many facilities are limiting the number of residents due to staffing shortages. Though shortages are not a new challenge for nursing homes, the pandemic has exacerbated the problem.
The changing guidelines have resulted in an increased need for health care workers, but as wages doubled in the last two years, nursing homes haven’t been able to afford more staff. And without more staff, facilities can’t take on more residents. Without more residents, nursing homes can’t hope to pay more staff.
“There is no increase to reimbursement that matches increased regulations,” Thompson said. “Every rural non-profit (is struggling) to retain staff. So, they have to go to contract nurses.”
And small rural facilities will be the first to go, Thompson said. He is caring for eight residents who came from out-of-county facilities forced to limit their available bed space due to staffing challenges. Thompson has six traveling nurses to help out despite having so few residents.
Gallatin Rest Home, a county-owned skilled nursing facility in Bozeman, has closed the rehabilitation portion of the facility due to staffing shortages, according to the facility administrator Darcel Vaughn.
Without the rehabilitation services, hospitals have minimal options for patients who require specialized therapy following a procedure.
The 69-bed facility is caring for only 31 residents.
To fill the gaps in staffing, three traveling licensed practical nurses (LPN) and six traveling certified nursing assistants (CNA) are working at Gallatin Rest Home. Prior to COVID, Vaughn paid traveling CNAs under $30 per hour. Now, the average cost for a traveling CNA in Montana is $60 to $150 an hour, according to data provided by Hughes.
Agencies that provide traveling staff to Montana nursing homes charge for a traveling registered nurse $105 to $250 per hour and for an LPN $75 to $250 an hour. The facility also pays for the workers' travel, lodging and meals.
Comparatively, an employed RN’s base pay is $32 to $41 per hour; an LPN’s pay is $24 to $34 per hour and a CNA's base pay is $16 to $23 per hour.
The wage imbalance has impacted morale. Vaughn has even had employees leave the facility, only to return as expensive travelers.
“We wouldn’t be in business if we weren’t county-owned,” Vaughn said, adding that last year the facility was almost $1 million short, but the loss was covered by county funds.
“It would have been worse if not for $1 million in federal COVID relief funds,” Vaughn said.
The combination of low Medicaid rates and limited staff makes it hard to take on needy residents.
“Someone may be turned away because they cost too much…it’s hard because it’s a service we should be providing for the community,” Vaughn said. “On calls with other administrators, I can hear the stress in their voice. There is no doubt there are facilities across the state in danger of closing.”
Even with its diversified model, Immanuel Lutheran Ministries in Kalispell has felt the effects of limited funding and suffocating guidelines.
When the emergency funding stopped for nursing homes, “they made us the lowest priority,” said Jason Cronk, CEO at the Kalispell facility. “(Funding nursing homes) is not something they thought was important.”
Cronk also points to House Bill 702 as severely hobbling the nursing home industry in Montana. The bill prevents employers from requiring health care staff to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or the flu.
When transmission of COVID is high in a community, nursing homes must test unvaccinated staff on a regular basis. Asymptomatic staff became the reason Cronk could not take a new admission for over two months.
“We take care of the most vulnerable population and we’re not as safe as we were a year ago,” Cronk said.
About 90% of nursing home residents are fully vaccinated, but only 65% of staff are vaccinated according to the AARP dashboard.
The state and 'hero pay'
Hughes has pushed the Montana governor’s office, the ARPA Economic Transformation Commission and the ARPA Health Care Commission to provide help in two main areas: funding to provide bonuses for staff and infection control.
She has asked for funds to provide “hero pay” for direct care staff who have worked through the pandemic, sign on bonuses and retention bonuses.
A push for infection control has also been at the center of discussions. Hughes has asked for grants for facilities to improve ventilation systems, acquire portable systems and take other steps to improve infection control.
“There is no indication we will receive the help we’ve asked for,” Hughes said. “We need direct subsidies for our workforce to recruit or retain.”
The state Department of Public Health and Human Services is aware of the argument made by nursing homes, but has no plans to provide any additional emergency relief, according to DPHHS Director Adam Meier.
“There’s a lot more that goes into revenue (than just Medicaid funds),” Meier said. “Sometimes what’s being said isn’t accurate.”
Meier added that most nursing homes receive a large portion of funds from other sources.
Meier and Barb Smith, administrator of senior and long-term care for the state, pointed to government relief funds issued in fiscal year 2020 that temporarily pulled nursing homes out of the red. A report that analyzes the Medicaid nursing facility rates for fiscal year 2021 won’t be available until May.
Smith added that not all nursing homes participate in Medicare, which would add more funding.
Gov. Greg Gianforte doesn’t intend to direct ARPA funds toward rescuing nursing homes, according to Meier.
“This is an evolving industry…we don’t want to keep kicking the can down the road,” Meier said.
Instead, the state is seeking ways to make long-term care a more sustainable model by identifying ways for the industry to be more profitable.