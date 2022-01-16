Montana nursing homes facing financial crisis months after federal relief funds stop

At Valley View Home, the average cost of care is now $379 per day, meaning the facility is losing about $167 per resident, per day, when it comes to Medicaid funding. By the end of 2021, Valley View Home had lost about $1 million, according to Daryl Toews, who is on the board of directors.

“The Legislature believed the pandemic was winding down and so should the payments as things got better. Unfortunately, things have gotten worse since the end of the legislature, not better,” Hughes said.

The average actual cost per day in 2020 was $250 per day. If costs had increased 5% per year, the actual cost would have landed at about $275 per day in 2021 and 2022. Instead, costs increased by 15% to 20%, according to Hughes.

Nearly 70% of all nursing home residents are on Medicaid, which is why low Medicaid rates have such a severe impact on the ability of nursing homes to recruit and retain staff and provide care.

Now, facilities are responsible for the skyrocketing cost of fighting the pandemic including costs from constantly changing guidelines on how to manage “outbreaks” of infections.