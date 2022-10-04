 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Montana paddleboarder travels 400 miles down Yellowstone River
Montana paddleboarder travels 400 miles down Yellowstone River

Local man takes three week vacation?

That’s how Missoula paddleboarder Mike Richardson, 35, jokingly envisioned the headline for this story about his fall trip down the Yellowstone River. However, after so many conversations, cold beers and invitations from strangers, he began to realize people were interested in his roughly 400-mile journey.

“When they figure out you’re doing something to challenge yourself, they want to help,” he said.

It’s not the first long ramble Richardson has undertaken. After high school he backpacked around Europe for two months, mostly solo. He did the same in South America, not knowing any Spanish, for six months. He solo hiked the 485-mile Colorado Trail, laying up for four days after his calves and shins became so swollen he was bedridden.

“He’s not afraid to go off on his own,” said his father, Stephen Richardson.

Stephen and his wife, Karen, are unsure how Mike and his brother got interested in sleeping under the stars, since that wasn’t something they did when young. Stephen said he preferred to stay in a comfy lodge rather than sleep days on end in a tent.

“He always likes to take a trip out of his comfort zone,” Karen said of her son. “He likes to push himself.”

Mobile home

Richardson estimated he was carrying about 70 to 80 pounds of gear strapped to his board, some of it – like his tent – is ultralight equipment he picked up for his Colorado long hike.

Psychosis

Richardson said on all of his long journeys he has reached a point that he refers to as trail (and now river) psychosis – a loss of contact with reality. He described it as a liberating feeling of freedom from expectations. It took him 17 days to reach that point on the Yellowstone River, just upstream from Miles City.

“There’s a next level of beauty and perfection,” he said.

As Richardson recounted his enlightenment, a large smile spread across his scruffy and sunburned face. Often the “psychosis” comes with a personal epiphany. On this trip, his realization was that he needs to slow down.

“I’m always busy trying to do stuff,” he said. “I want to do less with more time. That’s a goal for me going back.”

“If I was to do this trip again, I would take twice the time.”

Downstream

Near the end of his journey, Richardson saw the river transition into a quiet, stark badlands stream near the community of Terry.

A good idea?

A long paddle down the Yellowstone River, carrying all of his camping and personal gear on a 12-foot-long inflatable board, was a roundabout decision. After floating the North Fork Flathead River for four days, he realized overnight paddle trips were possible. Originally, he thought about starting on the North Fork and boarding all the way downstream to Lake Pend Oreille in northern Idaho. But that would have required portaging around several dams. Then an acquaintance told him about the last major undammed river in the United States – the Yellowstone.

“There are diversion dams, but they are easy enough to deal with,” he said.

Some skeptics, including Richardson’s mother, questioned whether such a long float through often rural country was a good idea.

“But most people don’t know how nuts I am,” he joked. “It became all I talked about with people.”

Camp

Richardson stopped at the KOA in Miles City for a welcome shower, power to charge his electronic devices, and a cold beer and burger. During his trip, happy hour came at 4 p.m. whether he was paddling or not. Richardson works as a manager and events coordinator at a Missoula brewery, so sampling local microbrews along the way was also part of the journey.

Flood delay

This year’s historic flooding that swamped the Yellowstone River from mid-June into July delayed Richardson’s original departure date. By September, he was worried there may not be enough water, but other boaters he contacted assured him it would be no problem.

Remains of the high water dotted his journey – lumber from destroyed decks and houses, mangled furniture, a fallen bridge and an eerie forest of uprooted cottonwood trees.

The weather was cold and windy on the day Richardson launched from just below the rapids in Yankee Jim Canyon. When he asked his friend, Matt Biesecker, if the trek was a dumb decision, Biesecker said it didn’t matter. “You’re going to do it anyway,” he told him.

The distance of the float was arbitrary, based on a calculation of paddling about 20 miles a day at an average speed of roughly 3 mph. Despite the many hours he spent on the river – leaving from Carbella fishing access site on Sept. 10 and arriving at the badlands town of Terry on Oct. 1 – his favorite part of the trip came during the evenings. That’s when he would set up his tent, find a place to hang his hammock and relax while puzzling over a book of crosswords.

“This trip isn’t about crushing miles and covering distance,” Richardson said.

Mike Richardson

During his long paddle trip down the Yellowstone River, Mike Richardson said his favorite section came after leaving the community of Columbus. There were bouncy waves, cool cliffs near Young’s Point and scenic farm fields bathed in warm light.

Mailed it

Rather than try to carry all of his food on an overloaded paddleboard, Richardson mailed packages of dehydrated meals, snacks and protein bars to strategic locations along the route. Each place was roughly four to five days downstream.

Gear

Richardson's worst day on the river was after leaving Billings when a wind out of the east slowed his progress nearly to a stall and clouds dropped low and menacingly. The difficult paddling left his forearms and elbow throbbing in pain. To help him power through, he cranked up music from the band Weezer for motivation.

When Richardson went into the post office in Big Timber to pick up one of his packages, the postal clerk was excited to meet him and learn about his journey.

“Are you our paddleboarder?” Richardson recalled her asking. “We’ve been waiting for you and wondering how you were doing? She suggested he call, when finished, to let them know how the trip went.

“Everyone has been super friendly,” Richardson said.

In his final Facebook post, after taking out in Terry on Oct. 1, Richardson wrote that leaving the river felt “like leaving a home or a good friend.”

Finish line

Richardson celebrates his finish – 400 miles of paddling in 21 days. Even before finishing his Yellowstone River trip, Richardson was already considering other long paddles – maybe in Utah’s canyon country or Patagonia.

Big river

The Yellowstone River is born in Yellowstone National Park when it exits Yellowstone Lake – the largest lake above 7,000 feet in North America.

From there it plunges over two spectacular waterfalls in the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone that have long marveled visitors with their beauty. Leaving the park near Gardiner, the river courses through the alps-like Paradise Valley before beginning its run across about two-thirds of Montana.

The Yellowstone River sees its heaviest use in its upper reaches by fly anglers and recreational boaters. By the time the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River joins the Yellowstone between Laurel and Billings, the river slowly begins its change from coldwater mountain stream to warmwater prairie river. Recreational use drops off and changes, with anglers targeting catfish, walleye and smallmouth bass.

After its nearly 700-mile journey, the Yellowstone dumps into the Missouri River near the Montana-North Dakota border, northeast of Sidney.

The Lower Yellowstone River Coalition has proposed making a 175-mile stretch of the river from Hysham downstream more accessible to boaters, anglers and campers. The goal is to attract tourists and thereby promote economic growth.

In this eastern stretch of the river, the largest gap between public access points is 50 miles. So the Montana Parks and Recreation Division is pursuing strategic land purchases to add amenities like boat launches, campgrounds and possibly a new state park.

