Montana pilot dies fighting Oregon wildfire

A helicopter pilot based out of Bozeman died Monday while helping to contain a wildfire in Oregon’s Mount Hood National Forest.

The pilot, whose name has not been released by authorities who are still contacting family members, flew a Type 1 Kmax for a private Bozeman company contracting with the U.S. Forest Service. He was conducting bucket drops over the nearly 1,300-acre White River fire when his helicopter crashed.

“The courage to selflessly protect lives and property is respected and admired. … We honor, we remember, we support the families and their loved ones,” said Glenn Casamassa, the regional forester for the agency's Pacific Northwest branch.

During a press conference posted on Facebook, members of the U.S. Forest Service and the Wasco County Sheriff's Office all offered their condolences to the pilot and his family. Sheriff Lane McGill said more details would be made available following an investigation that will include his office and the U.S. Forest Service, along with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.