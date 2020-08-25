Montana pilot dies fighting Oregon wildfire

A helicopter pilot based out of Bozeman died Monday while helping to contain a wildfire in Oregon’s Mount Hood National Forest.
The pilot, whose name has not been released by authorities who are still contacting family members, flew a Type 1 Kmax for a private Bozeman company contracting with the U.S. Forest Service. He was conducting bucket drops over the nearly 1,300-acre White River fire when his helicopter crashed.
“The courage to selflessly protect lives and property is respected and admired. … We honor, we remember, we support the families and their loved ones,” said Glenn Casamassa, the regional forester for the agency's Pacific Northwest branch.
During a press conference posted on Facebook, members of the U.S. Forest Service and the Wasco County Sheriff's Office all offered their condolences to the pilot and his family. Sheriff Lane McGill said more details would be made available following an investigation that will include his office and the U.S. Forest Service, along with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.
McGill said further updates regarding the investigation will be available on both the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office and Mount Hood National Forest Facebook pages.
Fires in Oregon and Washington have drawn approximately 5,000 firefighters from across the country. John Giller, the fire and aviation management director for the region, said the Forest Service is managing 10 large fires in the Pacific Northwest. Giller said the White River fire is the second highest priority for the agency.
The White River fire is burning about 20 miles west of Wamic, Oregon, and 354 personnel are currently assigned to fighting the fire. As of Tuesday afternoon the fire was 15% contained.
