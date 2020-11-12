Montana plans for first shipment of antibody treatment for COVID-19

As Montana awaits its first shipment of a COVID-19 treatment given emergency use authorization earlier this week by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, logistical preparations and clinical discussions about use of the very limited initial supply are ongoing at the state and local level.
Called bamlanivimab, the treatment has shown some ability to reduce the viral load, or presence of the virus, in certain patients, which could reduce the severity of illness, according to the FDA.
The federal government is in the process of distributing the monoclonal antibody treatment to states. The treatment was developed by the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly. Monoclonal antibody treatments are not new in the medical world, but bamlanivimab was developed specifically for people with COVID-19 infections.
Montana expects 710 vials, each containing one 700 milligram dose needed for a full course of treatment, to arrive either later this week or sometime next week, according to Jon Ebelt, a spokesperson for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The goal is to get it out into the field quickly while also working on a long-term distribution plan, he said by email.
The treatment has also shown limited ability to reduce hospitalizations among people at high risk for serious illness due to COVID-19.
Six out of 10 large hospitals in the state Wednesday had limited bed availability or were near capacity. Similarly, six out of 10 large hospitals in the state had limited intensive care unit bed availability or were near capacity Wednesday.
Bamlanivimab use is authorized only for people who meet specific criteria—generally people with COVID-19 who are relatively early in the course of their illness and are considered high risk for serious illness or hospitalization and are neither hospitalized nor receiving oxygen therapy treatment.
Asked if Thursday if he would call the drug a "silver bullet," Dr. Neil Ku of the Billings Clinic said "No."
Ku specializes in the treatment of infectious disease and works at a hospital that, as of Wednesday, was providing inpatient treatment to 73 people with COVID-19, which is 20 more people than the hospital with the second-highest number of COVID-19 patients—neighboring St. Vincent Healthcare hospital.
In terms of what bamlanivimab can do for people with COVID-19, its potential effect is comparable to some of the treatments available for influenza, according to Ku.
"It's not going to cure their infection, but it will hopefully temper it down so that they will be less likely to be hospitalized and less likely to develop serious illness," Ku said.
The emergency use authorization issued Monday was based on Phase 2 of clinical trials for the treatment. Typically a treatment or drug has to go through four phases before gaining FDA approval, meaning clinicians do not have the full set of information that they typically would when deciding whether or not to provide someone with treatment.
An FDA announcement about bamlanivimab's authorization stated that among people at high risk for disease progression who received the treatment, about 3% had hospitalization or emergency room visits, compared to 10% in patients treated with a placebo.
The FDA has granted emergency authorization for use of this specific monoclonal antibody treatment in people who have tested positive for COVID-19, are 12 years or older, weigh at least 88 pounds, "and are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization." That includes people age 65 and older, and people who have "certain chronic medical conditions."
The FDA's authorization also specifies that the treatment has not been authorized for people hospitalized due to COVID-19, or who are on oxygen therapy due to COVID-19. Additionally, the FDA in its announcement stated that monoclonal antibodies have been associated with worse outcomes for people in those categories.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimated that in 2019 that people age 65 and older made up about 19% of Montana's population, or roughly 200,000 people. In other words, 710 vials is not nearly enough to account for even a fraction of the people in Montana who by age alone are considered high risk for severe illness due to COVID-19 and could therefore be candidates to receive bamlanivimab under the FDA's authorization.
Taking into account the number of Montanans who fall into other high risk categories, including people with certain pre-existing conditions, the potential broader public health benefits of the initial shipment of 710 vials is diluted even more.
DPHHS is working with hospitals and medical providers in the state, including Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare, to discuss strategies for allocating the treatment and how it should be used.
How many vials the state could receive on a weekly basis will be up to the federal government, but more information on that could be available next Wednesday, according to Ebelt, the DPHHS spokesperson.
Aside from availability, there are other factors that limit the extent to which the drug can at least initially make an impact on COVID-19 treatment in Montana. Bamlanivimab needs to be administered early on in the course of illness—Ku said he believed during trials researches decided to treat people within 10 days of the onset of symptoms.
Further complicating things is the actual administering of the drug. Bamlanivimab is given to patients intravenously.The doctor said that up until this point there have been no intravenously administered COVID-19 specific treatments. Discussions are ongoing at Billings Clinic about how to set up an infusion center for people with COVID-19 who are candidates for bamlanivimab.
Ku said he believes the infusion would take about an hour and be followed by another hour of observation for any adverse health effects that a patient could experience from the drug. A patient determined to be a candidate for the treatment would be informed of the potential risks and have to give their consent, according to Ku.
According to the FDA, possible side effects of bamlanivimab include "anaphylaxis and infusion-related reactions, nausea, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, itching and vomiting."
In treating someone with COVID-19, the number one priority is to treat the patient and prevent them from becoming seriously ill, according to Ku.
The extent to which bamlanivimab can achieve can help with that primary goal will also hopefully provide some help in reducing the strain on hospitals in the state struggling with high numbers of COVID-19 patients, according to Ku.
The Billings Clinic is already seeing a general uptick in patients that is associated with the season and flu season has not even set in yet, the doctor said.
The potential help that bamlanivimab could offer isn't enough to pull the county out of an "unsustainable" situation with COVID-19, according to Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton.
He pointed toward the fact this monoclonal antibody treatment isn't for everybody, and there remains uncertainty about the supply and how much will be available locally.
"The bigger issue right now is we just have to slow down the number of cases," he said.
The county has already reported 690 COVID-19 cases this week. It wasn't until the end of July that the county reached 1,000 cases. Yellowstone County 4,146 active cases Thursday, which is more than double any other county in the state, and on Wednesday announced the 98th county death as a result of COVID-19.
"This morning we had 136 COVID-19 patients in our hospitals with 37 in the ICU and 29 on ventilators," Felton said. He added that a quarter of the local hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 patients, and that hospitals are also continuing to treat people with other medical issues.
Then there are the effects widespread circulation of the disease have on businesses and schools. A vaccine, and even a treatment, are not enough at this point to be a "secret sauce and make this thing go away," Felton said.
Through the first 10 days of November an average of 124 people were hospitalized each day in the county, according to RiverStone Health.
"This is about persevering as a community to keep ourselves safe. We have to fight through this every day. Wear our masks, keep our distance, wash our hands, sanitize surfaces, stay away if we're sick. Every single day. Even though it's not exciting and it's not fun, the options on the other side are far worse."
