Montana plans for first shipment of antibody treatment for COVID-19

The emergency use authorization issued Monday was based on Phase 2 of clinical trials for the treatment. Typically a treatment or drug has to go through four phases before gaining FDA approval, meaning clinicians do not have the full set of information that they typically would when deciding whether or not to provide someone with treatment.

An FDA announcement about bamlanivimab's authorization stated that among people at high risk for disease progression who received the treatment, about 3% had hospitalization or emergency room visits, compared to 10% in patients treated with a placebo.

The FDA has granted emergency authorization for use of this specific monoclonal antibody treatment in people who have tested positive for COVID-19, are 12 years or older, weigh at least 88 pounds, "and are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization." That includes people age 65 and older, and people who have "certain chronic medical conditions."

The FDA's authorization also specifies that the treatment has not been authorized for people hospitalized due to COVID-19, or who are on oxygen therapy due to COVID-19. Additionally, the FDA in its announcement stated that monoclonal antibodies have been associated with worse outcomes for people in those categories.