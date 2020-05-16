Montana private schools will get more stimulus money. How much is unclear.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montana private schools will get a larger slice of federal stimulus money than previously thought, with new guidance from the U.S. Department of Education.

The overall $41.2 million pot of money stays the same, but some money initially headed to public schools will shift toward private schools. State and local school officials aren't sure exactly how much it will be, but it could exceed $1 million statewide.

“It looks like this is going to be a bigger impact than we initially calculated,” said Billings Public Schools CFO Craig Van Nice.

The shift is rooted in an interpretation of a rule affecting private schools that provide "equitable services" and participate in a federal program that helps fund those services. Stimulus money to public schools was distributed using a formula that awards money based on the proportion of student from low-income families. Money for schools is supposed to help COVID-19 pandemic related costs like providing services for students who fall behind during remote learning, or replacing or upgrading technology infrastructure.