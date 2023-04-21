Montana is one of 31 states without a red-flag law, which allows for temporary firearm removal from individuals believed to be at risk of harming themselves or others.

States took millions to enact red-flag gun laws, but many still won't pass them A Lee Enterprises review reveals that lawmakers in 31 states have not passed red-flag laws even as most of those states received federal funding through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

Montana had the 11th highest rate of firearm mortality in the U.S. as of 2020, according to federal data.

The policy, enacted in 19 states and D.C., is one that gun-safety advocates are pushing for once again across the U.S. in the aftermath of the late March Nashville school shooting, which killed six people. The policy has bipartisan appeal with some Republicans in favor of it, but second-amendment advocates say the policy is concerning because it entails firearm removal.

A bill to implement red-flag laws encountered opposition in the Montana Statehouse this year and was immediately tabled.

Most of Montana’s congressional delegation voted against the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which contains funding for states to create and implement red-flag laws. Republican Sen. Steve Daines and Reps. Ryan Zinke and Matt Rosendale voted against it while Democratic Sen. Jon Tester voted for it.

After the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was passed, the state applied for and was awarded about $1.4 million in funding.

In its application, the state noted “Montana has no Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) laws in place therefore, it is not anticipated the (state) will pursue any types of ERPO programs.”

Montana’s Board of Crime Control said that its funding plans are still waiting to be approved by the federal government. Overall, it focuses on adding school resource officers to school, mental health intervention like pairing police with mental health providers, and “options for violent offenders to receive treatment during the court process,” according to Natalia Bowser, director of Montana’s MBCC.