Montana Public Service Commissioner levels personal attacks at colleague

Chaos at the Montana Public Service Commission is once again on display on a right-wing website where Commissioner Randy Pinocci and a PSC staffer are portraying another commissioner as dangerous.
Pinocci, a Republican from Great Falls, and Drew Zinecker, the PSC's communications director, revealed an email in which Zinecker stated he felt intimidated by Republican Commissioner Roger Koopman.
Zinecker also accused Commissioner Tony O’Donnell, of Billings, of pressuring Zinecker to break state laws that prevent campaigning from work.
O’Donnell said Friday that he asked Zinecker to help him when he was away from work with O’Donnell’s 2020 re-election campaign. He denied Zinecker's allegation.
Zinecker works for the campaign of Al Olszewski, a Republican candidate for governor. He also worked for Republicans in the 2019 Montana Senate and still issues press releases for Republican state lawmakers.
Montana’s five-member Public Service Commission was created by the Legislature to balance a monopoly utility’s right to a fixed return on investment with consumers’ right to a reasonable price and reliable service. Commissioners are elected by region. Three of the seats are up for election this year.
The legal division of the PSC issued an email to PSC staff Friday concerning the statements by Zinecker in a Northwest Liberty News interview.
"It is important to note that the Legal Division is aware of no credible threats from Commissioner Koopman to anyone in this office, including Mr. Zinecker, Chairman (Brad) Johnson, or any other Commission staff," attorney Zack Rogala said in the memo.
Koopman issued the following statement:
"I won’t even consider stooping to respond to this stuff. Anyone who knows me or has ever worked with me sees these allegations for what they are: sheer lunacy. In fact, most folks would say I’m the polar opposite of how they are portraying me. They know the personal standards to which I ascribe.
I have tried to hold the PSC to similarly high professional standards, and this has brought me under personal attack. I invite you to ask any member of the PSC staff, many of whom have worked along side me for over seven years, if they believe any of these allegations about me are the slightest bit true."
Last week, Zinecker, Pinocci and Johnson were implicated in a plot to spy on Koopman’s emails. Documents obtained by The Gazette indicated the three were involved in acquiring Koopman’s emails, three dozen of which were later published by Northwest Liberty News.
Koopman’s emails were taken from the Montana Public Service commissioner’s work account and later posted on Northwest Liberty News under the headline “Roger Koopman’s Work Email Laid Bare.” Much of the email was work related, but there were also communications with family.
You have free articles remaining.
Speaking to The Gazette on Monday, Pinocci denied having any part in the release of the emails, but then said a new batch of emails was about to drop.
“Now keep in mind that the next emails that are going to be released are going to shed some tremendous light on what’s going on,” Pinocci said. Pinocci then went on to make several unfounded claims about Koopman, which The Gazette won’t publish due to concerns about libel and malice.
Pinocci’s accusations weren’t provably true, which is to say there wasn’t evidence the remarks were substantially correct. The statements were also beyond the defense of absolute privilege because they were made outside public and official proceedings and beyond the contents of most public records.
Koopman this week issued an opinion editorial printed in several publications in which he referred to Commissioners Johnson and Pinocci as “amateur Dick Traceys” for their roles in accessing Koopman’s emails.
“The most malicious aspect of PSC Spygate was the disseminating of three very personal, family-oriented e-mails that had nothing to do with my job,” Koopman wrote. He accused Johnson and Pinocci of being in permanent campaign mode.
Zinecker, who in the email investigation was identified as having for several months access to commissioner emails not only for viewing correspondence, but also sending emails from commission accounts, disputed the claims in Koopman’s op-ed.
“The op-ed that Koopman sent out, the latest one anyway, that I first saw in the Missoulian yesterday, is a complete lie, everything in there is a fabrication against Commissioner Pinocci and Chairman Johnson. I could just say very briefly that this is one of the saddest situations I’ve ever seen,” Zinecker told Northwest Liberty News.
It is extremely rare for a state employee like Zinecker, a spokesperson for an elected commission, to publicly accuse an elected official of lying.
After Koopman's emails were released, "Zinecker sent an email to the entire Commission making light of the email breach and appeared to state that Commissioner Koopman had it coming and deserved it," according to an investigation memorandum by PSC Chief Legal Counsel Justin Kraske.
Zinecker was still employed as communications director for the commissioners Friday.
The dysfunction displayed by the commission comes as the PSC takes on several large cases affecting the bills of NorthWestern Energy customers.
The utility is asking the PSC for permission to pass on to rate payers $23.8 million in unexpected costs stemming from issues in the second half of 2018 and the first half of 2019. Included in those costs are the $7 million in electricity bought on the open market during 77 days of 2018 when Colstrip Units 3 and 4 were shut down over pollution violations and then run only for testing as plant workers determined why the units malfunctioned.
NorthWestern is also asking commissioners to commit customers to paying for costs associated with another 25% of Colstrip Unit 4, which NorthWestern intends to purchase from Washington-based Puget Sound Energy. The purchase won’t proceed without the customer commitment.
The commission is also reviewing NorthWestern’s 20-year supply procurement plan, which has proven controversial because of the plan’s heavy reliance on fossil fuels.
Johnson, of Helena, said last week that the commission continues to do its “due diligence” despite commission infighting.