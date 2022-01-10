Montana Rail Link being taken over by BNSF Railway

BNSF Railway announced plans Monday to take over Montana Rail Link and its 900 miles of track in Montana and Idaho.

The Missoula-based MRL, which has a small shop in Billings and rail yard in Laurel, employs about 1,200 people, the company said in a statement about the proposed deal.

BNSF has committed to retain all union and non-union employees of MRL in their current jobs with similar pay, benefits, seniority, and other terms of employment, MRL said.

“Over the last several years, more than 90% of the traffic traversing MRL’s leased line were loads moved on behalf of BNSF,” MRL officials said. “The line has become a critical link in BNSF’s northern transcontinental network, delivering grain, consumer and industrial products to the West Coast.”

The deal will eliminate BNSF’s need to change freight between the two railroads and will continue “strengthening the resiliency of the supply chain and enhancing rail capacity in the Pacific Northwest,” MRL said.

MRL was founded in 1987 by Dennis Washington. MRL and BNSF have had a unique lease arrangement since 1987 in which MRL leases and operates mainline tracks owned by BNSF between Huntley, Montana and Sandpoint, Idaho.