Montana rancher who recovered from COVID-19: 'It's the sickest I've ever been'

Mark Ward is among the Montanans who have recovered from COVID-19.
A hobby rancher tied to the daily routine of feeding cattle, he doesn’t stray too far very often. In fact, he left his Ryegate property just twice in the 14 days before he showed symptoms.
“I have hardly been off this place,” he said.
But earlier in April, Ward became Golden Valley County’s first resident to test positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
His neighbor soon also tested positive, after helping one of Ward’s cows who'd gotten her head stuck between two trees. Now, the man’s wife has it, too.
The chore took place the day before Ward began feeling sick. Ward and his two neighbors were the only three in the county known to have the disease, as of April 24.
Ward’s case is a reminder of how easily the virus can spread. He and his medical team aren’t sure whether he picked it up at the Ryegate grocery store or on a trip to Billings to get an eye injection for macular degeneration.
The Billings trip took place the day before Ward came down with symptoms, making Ward doubtful it was the source.
The grocery store trip was sometime earlier, but still within the two-week window, which is believed to be the incubation period for COVID-19. He was inside the store less than five minutes, and the only face-to-face conversation he had was with the owner on the other side of the checkout counter.
Ward said his public health nurse even thinks it could have come from an earlier trip into Billings, 16 or 17 days before he first noticed symptoms, but his doctors at St. Vincent Healthcare disagreed.
Ward, who practiced internal medicine for 26 years before retiring, still can’t decide which scenario is most likely.
It’s also possible that his wife, Lynn, got the virus and passed it to him.
Ward said while she never showed noticeable sickness, they now recall a minor sore throat and headache she’d had around the time he fell ill.
Although Lynn hasn’t been tested, Ward and the public health department assume she’s carried the virus, since the two live together and neither self-isolated in a separate bedroom.
Ward said that a hospitalist at St. Vincent Healthcare, Dr. Jennifer Bigback, told him she’d come across research suggesting that O positive blood, which Lynn has, might be linked to less severe symptoms from COVID-19.
Ward’s care is overseen by Dr. David Graham, who’s been managing all St. Vincent patients known or suspected of having COVID-19. Much of that job involves keeping pace with the rapidly evolving information and guidance about the disease.
“Every 20 minutes it seems like something is changing,” he said.
Graham said Ward’s case highlights the fact that there’s no rule book on the disease. While he had some of the typical symptoms, including a fever, Ward said his bigger complaints were nausea, diarrhea, a deep weakness and severe body pain.
“I’ve never had that much pain before,” Ward said.
When he finally decided he needed to get to the hospital, he couldn’t walk from his bed to his truck. An ambulance drove him the 60 miles to Billings.
Ward, who turned 70 earlier in April, said that after spending decades in medicine, he’s accustomed to being around sickness. He felt confident he’d recover.
Still, the illness was serious. He ate little more than eggs and yogurt for two weeks. His appetite was diminished, and he had trouble keeping food down.
After a few hours in the emergency department, Ward said he was given the go-ahead to return home. The IV fluids had “perked” him up considerably.
But by the time Lynn pulled up in the truck, he realized he was still too weak to walk on his own. He stayed three nights.
He was given supplemental oxygen on the ambulance ride in and during his stay as well. Ward had pneumonia, he learned, but said his respiratory symptoms weren’t severe and it was “easily handled by a little oxygen.”
Five days after returning home, Ward still felt weak and short of breath. The illness has set him behind on his regular spring schedule: He needs to plow and seed for the hay he grows. He’s been able to keep up with other daily chores, like feeding his cows, but it’s left him feeling drained.
"It's the sickest I've ever been," he said.
Not everyone who contracts the virus shows symptoms. Most recover, but the disease can be deadly, especially among those with weakened immune systems.
Known cases and deaths in the United States are showing a mortality rate of 4.3%, The New York Times reported on Friday, with a single-state high of 7% in Michigan and a state low of 0.7% in Wyoming. 14 people in Montana had died, as of Friday.
Graham, Ward’s doctor at St. Vincent, doesn’t want the public to panic hearing stories like Ward’s, where symptoms are serious. He said the fact that Ward recovered should be seen as a bright spot.
Still, Graham wants the community to be realistic about the disease and the fact that it isn’t going away anytime soon.
“It’s something that we’re going to have to live with,” he said.
Caregivers in Montana are scrambling to find no-contact ways to provide essential services to and social interaction with socially isolated seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
