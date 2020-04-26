Montana rancher who recovered from COVID-19: 'It's the sickest I've ever been'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Mark Ward is among the Montanans who have recovered from COVID-19.

A hobby rancher tied to the daily routine of feeding cattle, he doesn’t stray too far very often. In fact, he left his Ryegate property just twice in the 14 days before he showed symptoms.

“I have hardly been off this place,” he said.

But earlier in April, Ward became Golden Valley County’s first resident to test positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

His neighbor soon also tested positive, after helping one of Ward’s cows who'd gotten her head stuck between two trees. Now, the man’s wife has it, too.

The chore took place the day before Ward began feeling sick. Ward and his two neighbors were the only three in the county known to have the disease, as of April 24.

Ward’s case is a reminder of how easily the virus can spread. He and his medical team aren’t sure whether he picked it up at the Ryegate grocery store or on a trip to Billings to get an eye injection for macular degeneration.

The Billings trip took place the day before Ward came down with symptoms, making Ward doubtful it was the source.