Montana ranchers turned to local sales in a tough year

What consumers and ranchers discovered during those days of empty refrigerator shelves was that the big meatpackers, the ones that had seemed as reliable as the pedal brake on a bicycle, weren’t fail-safe. There had to be a plan B, an option that required patronage even when things normalized.

For Sidney feedlot owner Steve Lunderby, the choice was to either do something different, or continue feeding animals that couldn’t find a way into a packing plant. His business model of 30 years wasn’t working.

“It was May 1, and we were looking at losing hundreds of dollars a head fattening an animal and owning the thing for four, five, or six months,” Lunderby said.

The pandemic wasn’t his first hurdle. The market soured in the fall of 2019 after a fire at a Tyson meatpacking plant in Holcomb, Kansas. Packers faulted the fire for limiting their capacity for cattle. On the retail side, beef prices increased after the fire on arguments that supplies of processed beef were tighter. On the ranch and feedlot side, the price paid for cattle decreased as packers argued that they couldn’t accommodate as many animals as the did before the fire. Like others on the supply side, Lunderby says the packers’ claims were nonsensical given the hundreds of thousands of cattle slaughtered weekly and the limited amount of space actually lost to the Kansas fire.