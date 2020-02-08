Montana records 4 flu deaths so far this season

For the 2017 to 2018 flu season, Montana had 10,431 cases, 979 hospitalizations and 79 deaths, with peak flu activity seen from Jan. 28 to Feb. 10.

Of the four deaths attributed to flu this season, three of the people were adults older than age 65. The other person whose death is attributed to flu this season was an adult younger than 65. DPHHS reported 0 deaths this flu season for its only other category, which encompasses people 17 and younger.

Gallatin County has the most reported cases in the state this flu season with 827, an increase of 170 cases compared to the previous week. Yellowstone County has the second largest number of cases with 496. Lincoln County has the third most with 174.

The number of cases in Yellowstone County increased by 61 compared to the previous week. Lincoln County had an increase of 30 reported flu cases compared to the previous week.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there have been 22 million flu illnesses, 210,000 hospitalizations and 12,000 deaths this flu season.