Montana records 4 flu deaths so far this season

The number of deaths caused by influenza in Montana this flu season increased by three in the most recent weekly Montana Influenza Summary issued by the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.
A total of four people have died as a result of the flu this season, according to DPHHS.
The summary was published online Friday afternoon and includes information current as of Feb. 1. The report tracks influenza cases since October.
The number cases reported over the most recent time period was 988, compared to 803 cases reported over the week ending Jan. 25.
Every county in Montana has reported at least one case of influenza so far this season. DPHHS describes activity as "widespread" in its summary. There are only five terms DPHHS uses to describe flu activity levels, ranging from "No Activity" to "Widespread."
For the current flu season DPHHS has records of 4,033 cases, 186 hospitalizations and four deaths.
During the entirety of the 2018 to 2019 flu season in Montana there were 13,576 recorded flu cases, 767 hospitalizations and 38 deaths caused by the virus, according to DPHHS statistics. Flu activity peaked that season during the week of Feb. 23.
For the 2017 to 2018 flu season, Montana had 10,431 cases, 979 hospitalizations and 79 deaths, with peak flu activity seen from Jan. 28 to Feb. 10.
Of the four deaths attributed to flu this season, three of the people were adults older than age 65. The other person whose death is attributed to flu this season was an adult younger than 65. DPHHS reported 0 deaths this flu season for its only other category, which encompasses people 17 and younger.
Gallatin County has the most reported cases in the state this flu season with 827, an increase of 170 cases compared to the previous week. Yellowstone County has the second largest number of cases with 496. Lincoln County has the third most with 174.
The number of cases in Yellowstone County increased by 61 compared to the previous week. Lincoln County had an increase of 30 reported flu cases compared to the previous week.
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there have been 22 million flu illnesses, 210,000 hospitalizations and 12,000 deaths this flu season.
The CDC recommends vaccinations to prevent flu, saying vaccinations are "always the best way to prevent flu and its potentially serious complications." It's not too late in the season to get a flu shot. Several pharmacies and hospitals in Billings are still offering vaccinations.
Those at the highest risk from flu include young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes or heart or lung disease, people 65 and older and infants.
Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhea.
"Most experts think that flu viruses spread mainly by droplets made when people with flu cough, sneeze or talk," the CDC says. Those droplets can be inhaled into the lungs by people up to about 6 feet away.
"Less often, a person might get flu by touching a surface or object that has flu virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes," according to the CDC.