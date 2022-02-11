Montana regulators stick with coal as utilities move on

By definition, an "integrated resource plan" is an electric utility’s look into how it will power up customers for the next 20 years. But, regulators locked into the regional politics of coal can quickly turn the conversation into a look back.

Utility commissioners in Montana continue to push for coal power even as utilities — and their investors — find coal power uneconomical and an environmental liability. The conflict was on display recently as Montana-Dakota Utilities presented its resource plan to Montana’s Public Service Commission.

“They tell me McDonald's releases more carbon at the soda fountain than all of the coal plants in the United States,” Commissioner Randy Pinocci said. “I don't know how you check that out, but I don't see anyone giving McDonald's a hard time. And I suppose if you added McDonald's to Burger King to Wendy's, that would be a lot of carbon release. Right?”

Not right. The amount of carbon dioxide emitted from beverages is infinitesimal relative to coal power’s 1 billion metric tons in 2019, according to EPA reports.

MDU, poised to retire two coal-fired units next month after retiring another one 11 months ago, is headed in a different direction, one that also saves customers money. The utility had, as Darcy Neigum explained, ran the numbers on investing in carbon capture, mostly because regulators had asked MDU to do so. But carbon capture was uneconomical. The utility, which electrifies southeast Montana and provides gas service to Billings, has researched carbon capture since 2003.

NorthWestern Energy last year chose a combination of contracted hydropower, battery storage and a new gas-fired power plant for its investment in future generation.

Investors are also heading away from coal. BlackRock Fund Advisors, which has more than a $400 million investment in NorthWestern Energy and a $518 million investment in MDU, is in the process of removing investments from companies that generate more than 25% of their revenue from coal production. It has said it will closely scrutinize other businesses that are heavily reliant on thermal coal as an input, meaning power plants.

Vanguard Group, NorthWestern’s second-largest investor with more than a $290 million stake, announced in January that it wants companies with significant coal exposure to consider transitions away from mines and power plants to avoid the risks of stranded assets, like coal-fire power plants facing closures because of environmental regulations, something Colstrip Power Plant is struggling with now. Vanguard is also MDU’s largest investor, with a $643 million stake.

State Street Global Advisors, the third-largest shareholder in MDU with an investment valued at more than $411 million, is putting companies on notice that it expects detailed reports on greenhouse gases, as well as targets for reducing emissions. It plans to start voting against directors who don’t meet disclosure expectations. SSGA has a roughly $93 million share in NorthWestern.

The question is whether state-level utility commissioners opposed to a transition away from coal are detrimental to investors. Tony O’Donnell of the PSC told MDU that a utility being able to power up its customers with fossil fuel generation “sounds to me like a really good argument for not having renewables at all.” Dennis Wamsted, analyst for the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, said he doesn’t think such exclamations are helpful to utilities.

“I wouldn't want to be a utility CEO, in a Wyoming or Montana service territory right now, because you're dealing with a commission that is looking backwards to days when coal was cheap, and nobody worried about greenhouse gases,” Wamsted said. “They're not looking forward, and the universe around Wyoming and Montana is changing rapidly. And that is not a financeable proposition moving forward.”

A decade ago, when coal power was on good footing, money managers like BlackRock and State Street Global Advisors weren’t evaluating companies on environmental, social and governance factors, commonly referred to as ESG. ESG evaluations, which are formulaic, suggest that companies that perform well in those areas now are going to be among the better performers in the future. SSGA noted in 2020 that “more than 1,200 global institutional investors, with $14.6 trillion in combined assets” had committed to divesting in fossil fuels that year.

The scores are formulated by third parties. S&P Global, for example uses 1,000 data points of information, some public, some provided by companies, for its scoring system. The scale is 0 to 100, with the larger number being better.

S&P ranks Montana’s two regulated electric utilities low. NorthWestern’s rank is 18. The utility is rated worse than its peers for environmental performance, and social performance, but better for governance. The median S&P score for utilities is 34.

MDU’s rank by S&P is 14. Compared to its peers, the company’s environmental performance is neutral, as is its social performance. MDU scores worse for governance than its peers.

“ESG is becoming increasingly an issue, a concern and consideration. And when these utilities go forward looking to finance projects, they're going to have a lot of trouble doing it if it's a coal plant and increasingly, a gas plant,” Wamsted said. “Gas plants come with significant greenhouse gas emissions, as we are increasingly learning and lots of upstream methane leaks, and that's not a good thing. Those factors are increasingly, you know, getting into the financing of projects. It's going to get harder and harder.”

