Montana remains 4th in states with largest Indigenous population: Census 2020

The growth in the American Indian and Alaska Native population in the last decade contributes to the country being much more multi-racial and more diverse, according to recently released 2020 Census data. The demographic data will be used to redraw the nation's political maps, including in Montana which regained a second congressional seat.

The American Indian and Alaska Native population, alone and in combination, increased from 5.2 million in 2010 to 9.7 million in 2020, an 86.5% increase.

This makes the American Indian and Alaska Native people represent 2.9% of the U.S. population.

Among the findings: At least 3.7 million people self-identified as American Indian and Alaska Native alone; 5.9 million in combination of one race or more; 9.7 million alone or in combination.

The number of people who identified as white and American Indian and Alaska Native grew from 1.4 million in 2010 to 4 million in 2020. Native Hawaiians, alone and in combination, count for 1.6 million.

Native Americans were not counted in the U.S. Census until 1860, but have been counted every census since. Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islanders were not counted until 1960. And Hispanic or Latino people were counted once in 1930 but not again until 1970.