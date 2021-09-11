Montana remembers: Gazette readers share their memories of 9/11, and what we've learned

The feeling I had from day one was "controlled demolition" (commented on by Dan Rather and Tom Brokaw, until they were told to shush) and a coordinated attack of the most heavily guarded air space on the planet. Nineteen dudes with box cutters, who barely knew how to fly a plane, and were allegedly directed from a cave in Afghanistan by a man on dialysis tells me that the alleged attackers had quite a professional and deadly support structure behind them. Just a feeling I have never been able to shake.

Dan Granot Jr., Billings

What have we learned? I think we’ve learned how much we didn’t learn at all, if even that much.

We spent 20 years on revenge, killing 100 times as many civilians as died in the 9/11 attacks. But, you won't hear about that. Foreign civilian casualties aren't really discussed in context here in the U.S. It seems we have a tough time being honest when it comes to our own history. And we did get Bin Laden, it just took rivers of innocent blood to do it.

We waged war, invaded countries, at least one we had no business being in, and had no plans on how to leave any of them. It took two administrations to finally disentangle us from Afghanistan, and already we have war hawks looking for the next fight.