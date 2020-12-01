Montana reports 1,015 COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

Montana reported another 1,015 COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths in an update Tuesday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.
The deaths bring the statewide death total to 698 people. Of those deaths, 322 were reported in November.
Tuesday's update put the statewide active case total at 16,157. The state's Joint Information Center noted Monday that new cases reported beginning Tuesday could be increased by a lack of reporting over the Thanksgiving weekend. Some counties that did not report over the holiday weekend had begun to catch up on the reporting Monday.
A total of 495 people were actively hospitalized, according to the update, which relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Montana has reported a total of 2,680 people hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Support Local Journalism
Montana has had 63,205 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March. Of those people infected, 46,350 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean they are no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to their illness.
Another 4,874 tests were completed by Tuesday, bringing the statewide testing total to 660,895.
Counties reported the following number of cases in Tuesday's update:
- Cascade with 218 (2,156 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 137 (1,346 active)
- Yellowstone with 101 (4,557 active)
- Flathead with 91 (2,095 active)
- Gallatin with 67 (496 active)
- Silver Bow with 42 (704 active)
- Missoula with 37 (1,381 active)
- Big Horn with 29 (213 active)
- Jefferson with 29 (79 active)
- Ravalli with 23 (691 active)
- Fergus with 20 (219 active)
- Stillwater with 19 (84 active)
- Hill with 18 (145 active)
- Dawson with 17 (79 active)
- Sanders with 16 (36 active)
- Custer with 15 (69 active)
- Lincoln with 11 (193 active)
- Park with 11 (232 active)
- Daniels with 10 (25 active)
- Deer Lodge with 10 (38 active)
- Musselshell with nine (58 active)
- Prairie with eight (19 active)
- Blaine with seven (28 active)
- Carbon with seven (38 active)
- Fallon with six (22 active)
- Liberty with six (25 active)
- Beaverhead with four (61 active)
- Roosevelt with four (63 active)
- Sweet Grass with four (32 active)
- Broadwater with three (37 active)
- Glacier with three (44 active)
- Lake with three (154 active)
- Madison with three (21 active)
- Pondera with three (47 active)
- Valley with three (41 active)
- Chouteau with two (35 active)
- Richland with two (182 active)
- Rosebud with two (26 active)
- Teton with two (34 active)
- Wheatland with two (22 active)
- Wibaux with two (16 active)
- Carter with one (three active)
- Granite with one (14 active)
- Meagher with one (three active)
- Mineral with one (25 active)
- Phillips with one (44 active)
- Powder River with one (four active)
- Sheridan with one (31 active)
- Toole with one (11 active)
- Treasure with one (two active)
This story will be updated.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.