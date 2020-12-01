Montana reports 1,015 COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

Montana reported another 1,015 COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths in an update Tuesday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.

The deaths bring the statewide death total to 698 people. Of those deaths, 322 were reported in November.

Tuesday's update put the statewide active case total at 16,157. The state's Joint Information Center noted Monday that new cases reported beginning Tuesday could be increased by a lack of reporting over the Thanksgiving weekend. Some counties that did not report over the holiday weekend had begun to catch up on the reporting Monday.

A total of 495 people were actively hospitalized, according to the update, which relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Montana has reported a total of 2,680 people hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Montana has had 63,205 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March. Of those people infected, 46,350 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean they are no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to their illness.