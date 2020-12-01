Montana reports 1,015 COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

Montana reported another 1,015 COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths in an update Tuesday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.
The deaths bring the statewide death total to 698 people. Of those deaths, 322 were reported in November.
One death was removed from Yellowstone County due to a data entry error, according to Jon Ebelt, a public information officer for DPHHS.
The following counties added deaths in Tuesday's update:
- Gallatin with three (22 people total)
- Glacier with one (20 total)
- Lewis and Clark with three (14 total)
- Musselshell with two (six total)
- Ravalli with one (14 total)
- Silver Bow with three (30 total)
- Stillwater with two (six total)
- Sweet Grass with one (five total)
- Wheatland with one (six total)
Tuesday's update put the statewide active case total at 16,157. The state's Joint Information Center noted Monday that new cases reported beginning Tuesday could be increased by a lack of reporting over the Thanksgiving weekend. Some counties that did not report over the holiday weekend had begun to catch up on the reporting Monday.
A total of 495 people were actively hospitalized, according to the update, which relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Six out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported being near capacity or having limited bed availability on Monday, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report issued by DPHHS. Six out of 10 large hospitals in the state also reported being near capacity or having limited intensive care unit bed availability.
Benefis Hospitals in Great Falls had 36 COVID-19 patients and had more than 90% of its hospital beds occupied Monday. There were four COVID-19 patients in the ICU on Monday. The hospital had four COVID-19 patients on ventilators. There were two open ICU beds at the hospital Monday.
Billings Clinic had 79 COVID-19 inpatients on Monday and had between 70% and 90% of its beds full. No other hospital had more COVID-19 patients. The hospital had 30 COVID-19 patients in its ICU and 16 on ventilators. There were seven open ICU beds Monday at the hospital.
St. Vincent Healthcare hospital in Billings had the second most COVID-19 patients with 64 and had filled between 70% and 90% of its hospital beds. The hospital had 11 COVID-19 patients in its ICU. Eight COVID-19 patients were on ventilators. The hospital had four ICU beds open Monday.
The Kalispell Regional Medical Center had 38 COVID-19 patients and had between 70% and 90% of its beds occupied Monday. The hospital had three COVID-19 patients in its ICU and one of them was on a ventilator. The hospital had 17 ICU beds open Monday.
St. James Healthcare hospital in Butte had 23 COVID-19 patients and had between 70% and 90% of its beds occupied Monday. The hospital had nine COVID-19 patients in its ICU. All nine were on ventilators Monday. The hospital had one ICU bed open.
Community Medical Center in Missoula had fewer than 70% of its hospital beds occupied Monday. The hospital had seven COVID-19 patients. Three were in the ICU. Two patients were on ventilators. The hospital had 16 ICU beds open.
Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula had 19 COVID-19 patients Monday. The hospital reported fewer than 70% of its beds occupied. There were six COVID-19 patients in ICU and one patient was on a ventilator Monday. The hospital had 10 ICU beds open.
St. Peter's Health hospital in Helena had 24 COVID-19 patients and had filled between 70% and 90% of its beds Monday. The hospital had six COVID-19 patients in its ICU Monday and reported no open ICU beds.
Bozeman Health Deaconness Hospital had 23 COVID-19 patients Monday and reported fewer than 70% of its beds were occupied. The hospital had seven COVID-19 patients in its ICU. None were on ventilators. The hospital reported four open ICU beds.
Montana has reported a total of 2,680 people hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Montana has had 63,205 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March. Of those people infected, 46,350 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean they are no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to their illness.
Another 4,874 tests were completed by Tuesday, bringing the statewide testing total to 660,895.
Counties reported the following number of cases in Tuesday's update:
- Cascade with 218 (2,156 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 137 (1,346 active)
- Yellowstone with 101 (4,557 active)
- Flathead with 91 (2,095 active)
- Gallatin with 67 (496 active)
- Silver Bow with 42 (704 active)
- Missoula with 37 (1,381 active)
- Big Horn with 29 (213 active)
- Jefferson with 29 (79 active)
- Ravalli with 23 (691 active)
- Fergus with 20 (219 active)
- Stillwater with 19 (84 active)
- Hill with 18 (145 active)
- Dawson with 17 (79 active)
- Sanders with 16 (36 active)
- Custer with 15 (69 active)
- Lincoln with 11 (193 active)
- Park with 11 (232 active)
- Daniels with 10 (25 active)
- Deer Lodge with 10 (38 active)
- Musselshell with nine (58 active)
- Prairie with eight (19 active)
- Blaine with seven (28 active)
- Carbon with seven (38 active)
- Fallon with six (22 active)
- Liberty with six (25 active)
- Beaverhead with four (61 active)
- Roosevelt with four (63 active)
- Sweet Grass with four (32 active)
- Broadwater with three (37 active)
- Glacier with three (44 active)
- Lake with three (154 active)
- Madison with three (21 active)
- Pondera with three (47 active)
- Valley with three (41 active)
- Chouteau with two (35 active)
- Richland with two (182 active)
- Rosebud with two (26 active)
- Teton with two (34 active)
- Wheatland with two (22 active)
- Wibaux with two (16 active)
- Carter with one (three active)
- Granite with one (14 active)
- Meagher with one (three active)
- Mineral with one (25 active)
- Phillips with one (44 active)
- Powder River with one (four active)
- Sheridan with one (31 active)
- Toole with one (11 active)
- Treasure with one (two active)
