Montana reports 1,015 COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

Six out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported being near capacity or having limited bed availability on Monday, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report issued by DPHHS. Six out of 10 large hospitals in the state also reported being near capacity or having limited intensive care unit bed availability.

Benefis Hospitals in Great Falls had 36 COVID-19 patients and had more than 90% of its hospital beds occupied Monday. There were four COVID-19 patients in the ICU on Monday. The hospital had four COVID-19 patients on ventilators. There were two open ICU beds at the hospital Monday.

Billings Clinic had 79 COVID-19 inpatients on Monday and had between 70% and 90% of its beds full. No other hospital had more COVID-19 patients. The hospital had 30 COVID-19 patients in its ICU and 16 on ventilators. There were seven open ICU beds Monday at the hospital.

St. Vincent Healthcare hospital in Billings had the second most COVID-19 patients with 64 and had filled between 70% and 90% of its hospital beds. The hospital had 11 COVID-19 patients in its ICU. Eight COVID-19 patients were on ventilators. The hospital had four ICU beds open Monday.

