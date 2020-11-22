Montana reports 1,084 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Montana reported another 1,084 COVID-19 cases and three deaths in a Sunday update to the state's case mapping and information website.
The cases bring the statewide active case total to 16,026 and the death total to 603 people.
Montana has now reported 227 COVID-19 deaths in November.
In the United States a total of 256,347 people have died as a result of COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. The U.S. has reported 12.1 million cases.
A total of 477 people were actively hospitalized in Montana, according to the update.
The state website relies on information from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.
Throughout the pandemic Montana has reported 2,350 total COVID-19 hospitalizations.
A total of 55,680 Montanas have been confirmed to have COVID-19 since March. Of those people infected, 39,051 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean they are no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to their illness.
Another 4,507 tests were completed by Sunday, bringing the statewide testing total to 613,009.
Counties added the following number of cases in Sunday's update:
- Flathead with 243 (2,240 active)
- Gallatin with 213 (1,072 active)
- Yellowstone with 176 (3,592 active)
- Silver Bow with 130 (721 active)
- Ravalli with 58 (602 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 56 (901 active)
- Missoula with 51 (1,625 active)
- Beaverhead with 24 (110 active)
- Lake with 19 (166 active)
- Deer Lodge with 17 (76 active)
- Fergus with 14 (264 active)
- Sweet Grass with nine (47 active)
- Teton with seven (33 active)
- Liberty with six (32 active)
- Lincoln with six (227 active)
- Park with six (230 active)
- Broadwater with five (39 active)
- Carbon with five (90 active)
- Hill with five (145 active)
- Madison with five (79 active)
- Dawson with four (131 active)
- Prairie with four (16 active)
- Daniels with three (16 active)
- McCone with three (11 active)
- Big Horn with two (194 active)
- Chouteau with two (53 active)
- Jefferson with two (106 active)
- Rosebud with two (48 active)
- Wibaux with two (20 active)
- Carter with one (13 active)
- Cascade with one (1,959 active)
- Fallon with one (45 active)
- Powell with one (40 active)
- Sheridan with one (33 active)
The state's mapping and tracking website can often fall behind on reporting the latest data from individual counties. For the most accurate information on active cases and health restrictions, the DPHHS has a list of local health departments.
This story will be updated.
