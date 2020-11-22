Montana reports 1,084 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Montana reported another 1,084 COVID-19 cases and three deaths in a Sunday update to the state's case mapping and information website.

The cases bring the statewide active case total to 16,026 and the death total to 603 people.

Montana has now reported 227 COVID-19 deaths in November.

In the United States a total of 256,347 people have died as a result of COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. The U.S. has reported 12.1 million cases.

A total of 477 people were actively hospitalized in Montana, according to the update.

The state website relies on information from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.

Throughout the pandemic Montana has reported 2,350 total COVID-19 hospitalizations.

A total of 55,680 Montanas have been confirmed to have COVID-19 since March. Of those people infected, 39,051 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean they are no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to their illness.