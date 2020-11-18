Montana reports 1,232 COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths in Wednesday update

The remaining 45 counties reported between one and 70 cases for a total of 501.

A total of 463 people were actively hospitalized, according to the Wednesday update, which relies on data collected by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

There have been 2,202 Montanans confirmed to be hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Eight out of 10 large hospitals in the state had a single digit numbers of open intensive care unit beds Tuesday.

Seven out of 10 large hospitals reported limited bed availability or being near capacity. Five out of 10 large hospitals reported having limited ICU availability or being near capacity. Those figures come from a snapshot hospital capacity and occupancy report published Tuesday by DPHHS.

Montana has had 50,582 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March. Of those people infected 30,400 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean they are no longer experiencing symptoms or adverse health effects related to their illness.

Another 7,578 tests were completed by Wednesday, bringing the statewide testing total to 591,408.