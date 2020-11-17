Montana reports 1,500 COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths in Tuesday update

The Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare, which offer healthcare services to a region with a population of about 650,000 people, were treating 147 COVID-19 patients Monday and had a combined 12 open ICU beds.

Dr. Neil Ku, an infectious disease specialist with the Billings Clinic, said last week that the hospital was already seeing a seasonal uptick in patients and had yet to start see a flu season increase in patients.

The hospital was already converting offices into hospital rooms by Oct. 12, which was around the same time the hospital confirmed it had a contract to have a refrigerated morgue truck on standby for the storage of bodies.

Last Friday the hospital was at 108% capacity and was in the process of setting up temporary beds for non COVID-19 patients in offices and rooms physicians had been using to rest during long shifts.

The newly reported cases on Tuesday bring the state's active case total to 19,750, which is down slightly from Monday's all-time high of 20,009 active cases.