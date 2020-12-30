Montana reports 11 COVID deaths, 629 new cases

Montana reported 629 new COVID-19 cases, and the COVID-19 related deaths of 11 more people Wednesday morning in an update to the state case mapping and information website.
Active cases in the state were reported at 5,380. The recently reported deaths bring the state death total to 950 people.
Montana has reported 67,800 COVID-19 cases, 65,542 recoveries, 2,826 COVID-19 hospitalizations and the COVID-19 deaths of 769 people since the start of October.
A recent epidemiological analysis conducted by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services found that as of Dec. 25 the average weekly number of new cases reported had declined by 30% for the previous two weeks. The state's case reporting has been in a decline since mid-November when Montana peaked at an average of 7,000 new cases reported weekly.
A total of 223 active hospitalizations were reported in the Wednesday update. The state has had 3,553 total COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Five out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported having limited bed availability or nearing capacity Tuesday, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. In the same report, four out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported intensive care units with limited availability or nearing capacity.
The total number of cases reported in Montana reached 81,300 as of Wednesday's update. Of those infected 74,096 people are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person to be released from isolation. A recovery does not necessarily mean an individual is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to illness.
Another 3,313 tests were completed by Wednesday to bring the statewide testing total to 786,808.
Testing in recent weeks has fallen below average levels from October through November, according to the DPHHS epidemiological analysis. The state over that time had averaged the completion of 36,000 tests a week. In the two weeks leading up to Dec. 25 Montana was averaging about 30,000 tests a week.
The weekly average test positivity rate has also fallen recently after a mid-November high of 19%. In December test positivity in Montana has averaged about 9%.
The state's low for weekly average test positivity was observed in May when less a less than 1% average test positivity rate was recorded. In March the state had an average weekly test positivity rate of 4%.
Test positivity is one way of attempting to measure the prevalence of disease in an area.
"The percent positive is a critical measure because it gives us an indication how widespread infection is in the area where the testing is occurring—and whether levels of testing are keeping up with levels of disease transmission," according to the Johns Hopkins University Bloomburg School of Public Health.
Counties added the following number of cases in the Wednesday update:
- Gallatin with 144 (350 active)
- Yellowstone with 76 (1,521 active)
- Flathead with 74 (443 active)
- Missoula with 53 (366 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 52 (606 active)
- Silver Bow with 39 (112 active)
- Cascade with 36 (821 active)
- Ravalli with 23 (129 active)
- Custer with 16 (25 active)
- Lake with 15 (63 active)
- Lincoln with 13 (68 active)
- Madison with nine (22 active)
- Big Horn with eight (75 active)
- Hill with eight (57 active)
- Park with eight (95 active)
- Glacier with seven (35 active)
- Jefferson with seven (64 active)
- Dawson with four (15 active)
- Beaverhead with three (22 active)
- Carbon with three (12 active)
- Deer Lodge with three (22 active)
- Mineral with three (21 active)
- Sheridan with three (six active)
- Phillips with two (21 active)
- Pondera with two (eight active)
- Richland with two (37 active)
- Roosevelt with two (65 active)
- Rosebud with two (18 active)
- Stillwater with two (33 active)
- Teton with two (eight active)
- Toole with two (five active)
- Chouteau with one (18 active)
- Daniels with one (one active)
- Fergus with one (57 active)
- Golden Valley with one (13 active)
- McCone with one (five active)
- Valley with one (nine active)
This story will be updated.