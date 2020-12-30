Montana reports 11 COVID deaths, 629 new cases

The total number of cases reported in Montana reached 81,300 as of Wednesday's update. Of those infected 74,096 people are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person to be released from isolation. A recovery does not necessarily mean an individual is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to illness.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another 3,313 tests were completed by Wednesday to bring the statewide testing total to 786,808.

Testing in recent weeks has fallen below average levels from October through November, according to the DPHHS epidemiological analysis. The state over that time had averaged the completion of 36,000 tests a week. In the two weeks leading up to Dec. 25 Montana was averaging about 30,000 tests a week.

The weekly average test positivity rate has also fallen recently after a mid-November high of 19%. In December test positivity in Montana has averaged about 9%.

The state's low for weekly average test positivity was observed in May when less a less than 1% average test positivity rate was recorded. In March the state had an average weekly test positivity rate of 4%.

Test positivity is one way of attempting to measure the prevalence of disease in an area.