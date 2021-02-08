Montana reports 111 COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Montana reported 111 COVID-19 cases and no deaths in an update Monday to the state case mapping and information website.

After the update active cases in the state stood at 3,220 compared to 3,618 active cases last Monday and 4,391 active cases two weeks ago.

With no new deaths reported the state COVID-19 death total remained at 1,314 people Monday. Since last Monday there have been 80 COVID-19 deaths reported statewide. Montana has reported the COVID-19 deaths of 1,133 residents since the start of October.

Yellowstone County announced the deaths of two more residents in a press release Monday morning. The two men who died were both in their 80s. One died at a senior living facility in the county on Feb. 4. The other died at a Billings hospital on Feb. 7.

More people have died in Yellowstone County because of COVID-19 than anywhere else in the state. The county has reported the deaths of 228 residents, including 22 since the start of January. Those death reports do not include people from other counties who died while in one of the county's hospitals which provide care for a regional population of about 650,000 people.