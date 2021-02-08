Montana reports 111 COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Montana reported 111 COVID-19 cases and no deaths in an update Monday to the state case mapping and information website.
After the update active cases in the state stood at 3,220 compared to 3,618 active cases last Monday and 4,391 active cases two weeks ago.
With no new deaths reported the state COVID-19 death total remained at 1,314 people Monday. Since last Monday there have been 80 COVID-19 deaths reported statewide. Montana has reported the COVID-19 deaths of 1,133 residents since the start of October.
Yellowstone County announced the deaths of two more residents in a press release Monday morning. The two men who died were both in their 80s. One died at a senior living facility in the county on Feb. 4. The other died at a Billings hospital on Feb. 7.
More people have died in Yellowstone County because of COVID-19 than anywhere else in the state. The county has reported the deaths of 228 residents, including 22 since the start of January. Those death reports do not include people from other counties who died while in one of the county's hospitals which provide care for a regional population of about 650,000 people.
The number of vaccine doses administered in the state increased from Sunday by 849 for a total of 140,070. That marks an increase of 32,770 doses administered since last Monday and an increase of 62,331 doses administered compared to two weeks ago.
The number of people fully vaccinated increased by 399 from the previous day for a total of 38,444. Since last Monday the number of Montanans fully vaccinated for COVID-19 grew by 11,527. The total marks an increase of 29,036 people fully vaccinated in the state since Jan. 24.
Active hospitalizations on Monday were at 101 people statewide, with 4,356 total COVID-19 hospitalizations since March.
Four out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity Friday, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report published by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. The report is published Monday through Friday. Three out of the 10 large hospitals in the state also reported limited availability of intensive care units in the same report.
Montana has reported 95,914 COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected, 91,380 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the CDC guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health effects related to illness.
Another 1,892 tests were completed by Monday, increasing the statewide testing total to 992,938.
Counties added the following number of cases in the Monday update:
- Flathead with 24 (615 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 18 (206 active)
- Missoula with 16 (187 active)
- Big Horn with nine (79 active)
- Yellowstone with nine (813 active)
- Cascade with seven (304 active)
- Lake with seven (61 active)
- Powell with three (eight active)
- Carbon with two (19 active)
- Gallatin with two (253 active)
- Hill with two (29 active)
- Valley with two (37 active)
- Dawson with one (eight active)
- Deer Lodge with one (22 active)
- Glacier with one (23 active)
- Liberty with one (two active)
- Lincoln with one (36 active)
- Musselshell with one (five active)
- Roosevelt with one (49 active)
- Sanders with one (four active)
- Sweet Grass wit one (three active)
- Teton with one (seven active)