Montana reports 117 new COVID-19 cases, surpassing 4,000 since the start of outbreak
Montana reports 117 new COVID-19 cases, surpassing 4,000 since the start of outbreak

COVID-19 by the numbers

The state added 117 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing its total cases to more than 4,000 since the outbreak began.

During the past week, 15 Montanans died due to complications from the virus, and there are currently 1,564 active cases throughout the state. In that same time, the state has averaged 119 new cases a day.

State health officials report that 71 people are currently hospitalized, and of the 4,081 Montanans diagnosed with COVID-19, 2,456 have recovered.

Yellowstone County, which has consistently led the state in active cases for the past month, confirmed the 26 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing its total to 550. Neighboring Big Horn County, which reported Friday that several inmates at its jail had tested positive, reported seven new cases for a total of 203.

Both Flathead and Gallatin counties added 16 new cases. Health officials in Gallatin County, which currently has 152 active cases, reported its third death Friday. The additions to Flathead County bring its total to 122 active cases.

Missoula County added nine new cases, with 76 active. Lewis and Clark added eight new cases, and both Cascade and Ravalli counties added seven cases. Silver Bow reported three new cases, and Beaverhead, Dawson, Jefferson and Roosevelt counties all added two new cases Saturday.

Blaine, Carbon, Glacier, Granite, Lincoln, Madison, Richland and Stillwater counties all reported one new case.

In the past day, the state reported that 1,583 tests had been processed. Cumulatively, Montana has submitted and processed 171,553 total tests for COVID-19.

