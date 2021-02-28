Montana reports 119 COVID-19 cases

Montana reported 119 COVID-19 cases Sunday in an update to the state case mapping and information website.

The active case total in the state was at 1,615 and the death total at 1,357 after the Sunday update.

Statewide 254,468 vaccine doses have been administered and 87,617 people are considered fully vaccinated. Total doses administered had increased by 39,949 from the same time last week, while the number of people fully vaccinated in the state increased by 20,157 over the same time period.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported to be at 68 statewide. Total COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have reached 4,581.

Montana has reported 99,954 COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected, 96,982 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the CDC guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health effects related to illness.

Another 3,551 tests were completed by Sunday to bring the statewide testing total to 1,077,988.

Counties added the following number of cases in the Sunday update: