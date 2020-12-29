Montana reports 12 new COVID deaths, and 426 new cases

Montana reported 426 new COVID-19 cases, and the COVID-19 related deaths of 12 more people Tuesday in an update to the state case mapping and information website.
The new cases bring the active case total in the state to 5,391. The reported state death total reached 939 people on Tuesday.
A total of 218 active hospitalizations were reported. The state has had 3,514 total COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Three out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported having limited bed availability or nearing capacity Monday, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. In the same report, five out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported intensive care units with limited availability or nearing capacity.
The total number of cases reported in Montana reached 80,426 as of the Tuesday update. Of those people infected 74,096 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person to be released from isolation. A recovery does not necessarily mean an individual is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to illness.
Another 1,477 tests were completed by Tuesday to bring the state testing total to 783,495.
Counties added the following number of cases in the Tuesday update:
- Yellowstone with 68 (1,578 active)
- Gallatin with 59 (259 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 58 (596 active)
- Flathead with 44 (416 active)
- Ravalli with 29 (174 active)
- Cascade with 23 (847 active)
- Missoula with 22 (357 active)
- Big Horn with 17 (85 active)
- Lincoln with 12 (72 active)
- Silver Bow with 11 (86 active)
- Lake with eight (65 active)
- Jefferson with seven (81 active)
- Custer with six (32 active)
- Valley with six (13 active)
- Dawson with five (18 active)
- Hill with five (53 active)
- Richland with five (36 active)
- Stillwater with five (45 active)
- Beaverhead with four (20 active)
- Park with four (87 active)
- Broadwater with three (19 active)
- Fergus with three (60 active)
- Garfield with three (two active)
- Sheridan with three (five active)
- Carbon with two (10 active)
- Chouteau with two (21 active)
- Deer Lodge with two (20 active)
- Blaine with one (17 active)
- Fallon with one (one active)
- Glacier with one (35 active)
- Madison with one (14 active)
- McCone with one (seven active)
- Phillips with one (20 active)
- Powder River with one (three active)
- Rosebud with one (19 active)
- Sweet Grass with one (four active)
- Teton with one (eight active)
This story will be updated.