Montana reports 12 new COVID deaths, and 426 new cases

Montana reported 426 new COVID-19 cases, and the COVID-19 related deaths of 12 more people Tuesday in an update to the state case mapping and information website.

The new cases bring the active case total in the state to 5,391. The reported state death total reached 939 people on Tuesday.

A total of 218 active hospitalizations were reported. The state has had 3,514 total COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Three out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported having limited bed availability or nearing capacity Monday, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. In the same report, five out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported intensive care units with limited availability or nearing capacity.

The total number of cases reported in Montana reached 80,426 as of the Tuesday update. Of those people infected 74,096 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person to be released from isolation. A recovery does not necessarily mean an individual is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to illness.

Another 1,477 tests were completed by Tuesday to bring the state testing total to 783,495.