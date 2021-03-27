Montana reports 125 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

Although most of the state is administering vaccines according to Phase 1B+ of the governor’s vaccination plan, several have already expanded beyond getting doses those with underlying health conditions and other who are vulnerable to the virus. According to an update to the plan released by DPHHS on March 24, county health officials can continue to prioritize certain populations for doses in accordance with vaccine supplies.

Those who want to schedule a first dose can search for an available clinic at https://www.mtreadyclinic.org/.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

By Saturday morning, Montana healthcare workers had administered 452,810 doses of COVID-19 vaccines throughout the state. Since doses first started reaching the state in December of last year, 178,675 are considered to be fully vaccinated.

The number of people currently hospitalized in Montana due to COVID-19 dropped to 40 on Saturday, down from 42 the previous day. The virus has put a total of 4,764 Montanans in the hospital.