Montana reports 125 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

Montana added 125 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and one more of its residents has died due to the virus.
With the number of confirmed active cases in Montana at 980, according to the latest update to the state’s virus mapping and tracking website, the death toll has now reached 1,436.
Data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services showed a COVID-19 related death in Gallatin County. At least 58 Gallatin County residents have now died since the start of the pandemic.
Nearly 49 million people nationwide were considered to be fully vaccinated by Saturday, and the average number of new cases reported daily across the United States has dropped to less than a quarter of those seen in mid-January. The month of March is ending with daily number of deaths in the country has dipping below 1,000 for the first time since November, according to the Associated Press.
Gov. Greg Gianforte announced during a press conference held March 16 that Montana will join dozens of other states in offering COVID-19 vaccines to every resident aged 16 and older.
Although most of the state is administering vaccines according to Phase 1B+ of the governor’s vaccination plan, several have already expanded beyond getting doses those with underlying health conditions and other who are vulnerable to the virus. According to an update to the plan released by DPHHS on March 24, county health officials can continue to prioritize certain populations for doses in accordance with vaccine supplies.
Those who want to schedule a first dose can search for an available clinic at https://www.mtreadyclinic.org/.
By Saturday morning, Montana healthcare workers had administered 452,810 doses of COVID-19 vaccines throughout the state. Since doses first started reaching the state in December of last year, 178,675 are considered to be fully vaccinated.
The number of people currently hospitalized in Montana due to COVID-19 dropped to 40 on Saturday, down from 42 the previous day. The virus has put a total of 4,764 Montanans in the hospital.
The new cases added Saturday brought the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to 104,097, with 101,681 considered to be recovered. Being listed as recovered from the virus by DPHHS entails meeting the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to leave isolation without possibly infecting others. The does not necessarily mean that all of the health issues caused by the virus, such as fatigue and loss of taste and smell, have subsided.
The state processed another 3,915 COVID-19 tests by Saturday. The statewide testing total has now reached 1,187,132.
Counties added the following number of cases in Saturday’s update:
- Gallatin County with 38 (236 active)
- Missoula County with 29 (127 active)
- Ravalli County with 12 (62 active)
- Yellowstone County with 11 (135 active)
- Cascade County with eight (39 active)
- Flathead County with five (61 active)
- Lincoln County with three (30 active)
- Broadwater County with two (eight active)
- Lewis and Clark County with two (50 active)
- Prairie County with two (four active)
- Sanders County with two (seven active)
- Carbon County with one (two active)
- Custer County with one (14 active)
- Granite County with one (two active)
- Jefferson County with one (four active)
- Mineral County with one (three active)
- Musselshell County with one (seven active)
- Powell County with one (eight active)
- Richland County with one (one active)
- Sheridan County with one (six active)
- Silver Bow County with one (36 active)
- Sweet Grass County with one (three active)