Montana reports 133 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths

Montana reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and 16 more deaths related to the virus have been confirmed.

There were 969 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Montana, according to the latest update to the state’s virus mapping and tracking website. Information for the site is compiled by the state Department of Public Health and Human Services, which tallied 1,454 COVID-19 related deaths in Montana as of Friday.

Ten more Lewis and Clark County residents died due to COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 81 since the start of the pandemic. Lake County Public Health Department confirmed Monday that the virus has led to the deaths of 29 of its residents, with most recent being a woman in her 60s.

Another death of a Cascade County resident was the county’s 151st virus related death as of Friday. A total of 13 Sanders County residents have died after DPHHS reported two deaths in the county. The death of one Chouteau County resident was also included in Friday’s update, bringing the county’s total to six.

DPHHS Public Information Officer Jon Ebelt said most of the deaths reported Friday were the result of reconciling death records extending back several months.