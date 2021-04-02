Montana reports 133 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths

Montana reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and 16 more deaths related to the virus have been confirmed.
There were 969 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Montana, according to the latest update to the state’s virus mapping and tracking website. Information for the site is compiled by the state Department of Public Health and Human Services, which tallied 1,454 COVID-19 related deaths in Montana as of Friday.
Ten more Lewis and Clark County residents died due to COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 81 since the start of the pandemic. Lake County Public Health Department confirmed Monday that the virus has led to the deaths of 29 of its residents, with most recent being a woman in her 60s.
Another death of a Cascade County resident was the county’s 151st virus related death as of Friday. A total of 13 Sanders County residents have died after DPHHS reported two deaths in the county. The death of one Chouteau County resident was also included in Friday’s update, bringing the county’s total to six.
DPHHS Public Information Officer Jon Ebelt said most of the deaths reported Friday were the result of reconciling death records extending back several months.
“There were 16 deaths reported today statewide, and all but one occurred between January to March 2021,” he wrote in an email.
The statewide vaccination effort has surpassed 509,000 doses administered. The vaccine rollout in Montana has resulted in 202,271 Montanans who are considered to be fully vaccinated for the virus.
The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 dropped to 47 on Friday, down from 50 the previous day. The virus has put 4,798 Montanans in the hospital since the start of the pandemic.
Another 4,492 tests were completed by Friday, bringing the statewide testing total to 1,206,475.
Counties added the following number of cases in Friday’s update:
- Gallatin County with 34 (276 active)
- Missoula County with 20 (110 active)
- Yellowstone County with 16 (124 active)
- Big Horn County with 11 (19 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with 10 (44 active)
- Ravalli County with eight (50 active)
- Flathead County with five (59 active)
- Broadwater County with four (11 active)
- Cascade County with four (42 active)
- Roosevelt County with four (nine active)
- Silver Bow County with four (49 active)
- Prairie County with three (five active)
- Deer Lodge County with two (seven active)
- Beaverhead County with one (three active)
- Jefferson County with one (five active)
- Lake County with one (24 active)
- Lincoln County with one (23 active)
- Park County with one (29 active)
- Sweet Grass County with one (one active)
- Toole County with one (two active)
- Wibaux County with one (one active)