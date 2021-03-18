Montana reports 149 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Montana added 149 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and 10 more confirmed deaths due to the virus.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 was at 993, according to the latest update to the state’s virus and mapping website. The death toll in the state has now reached 1,406 people since the spring of 2020.

Carbon, Sanders, Madison and Yellowstone counties each reported one death in Thursday’s update. The health department for Yellowstone County, where COVID-19 has led to the deaths of at least 242 of its residents, confirmed in a press release that a man in his 50s died Wednesday in a Billings hospital after contracting the virus.

Two more people in Park County were confirmed to have died due to COVID-19, bringing its total to 15. Missoula County reported four more deaths, according to the state tracking website. At least 87 Missoula County residents have now died because of the pandemic.

Information for the website is collected from county health departments and compiled by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Service. Information from local health officials can take days or even months to reconcile. Many county health departments throughout the state publish the most accurate tally of confirmed active cases on their websites, and through social media.