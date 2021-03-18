Montana reports 149 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Montana added 149 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and 10 more confirmed deaths due to the virus.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 was at 993, according to the latest update to the state’s virus and mapping website. The death toll in the state has now reached 1,406 people since the spring of 2020.
Carbon, Sanders, Madison and Yellowstone counties each reported one death in Thursday’s update. The health department for Yellowstone County, where COVID-19 has led to the deaths of at least 242 of its residents, confirmed in a press release that a man in his 50s died Wednesday in a Billings hospital after contracting the virus.
Two more people in Park County were confirmed to have died due to COVID-19, bringing its total to 15. Missoula County reported four more deaths, according to the state tracking website. At least 87 Missoula County residents have now died because of the pandemic.
Information for the website is collected from county health departments and compiled by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Service. Information from local health officials can take days or even months to reconcile. Many county health departments throughout the state publish the most accurate tally of confirmed active cases on their websites, and through social media.
Montana healthcare workers administered just under 8,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the past day. Since doses first started reaching the state in December of last year, 382,849 vaccines have been administered and 148,268 Montana residents are now considered to be fully immunized.
The White House announced that a record-setting number of vaccines will be distributed next week, with Montana receiving 26,810 total doses.
The number of people currently hospitalized in Montana due to COVID-19 dropped to 57 on Thursday, down from 58 the previous day. The virus has put 4,696 Montanans in the hospital since the state’s first case in March 2020.
Of the 102,616 Montana residents who have now tested positive for the virus, 100,217 are considered to be recovered. Although they meet the standard set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a person to leave isolation without possibly infecting others, that does not necessarily mean that they do still suffer health problems caused by the virus.
Another 4,994 tests were completed by Monday, bringing the statewide testing total to 1,151,030.
Counties added the following number of cases in Thursday’s update:
- Cascade County with 33 (182 active)
- Missoula County with 31 (161 active)
- Flathead County with 14 (91 active)
- Ravalli County with 11 (58 active)
- Yellowstone County with nine (131 active)
- Silver Bow County with eight (46 active)
- Cascade County with six (33 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with five (59 active)
- Park County with five (21 active)
- Lincoln County with three (10 active)
- Carbon County with two (four active)
- Jefferson County with two (14 active)
- Mineral County with two (nine active)
- Phillips County with two (13 active)
- Stillwater County with two (six active)
- Beaverhead County with one (10 active)
- Broadwater County with one (three active)
- Lake County with one (22 active)
- Hill County with one (five active)
- Madison County with one (five active)
- Musselshell County with one (three active)
- Powder River County with one (one active)
- Roosevelt County with one (seven active)
- Sheridan County with one (five active)