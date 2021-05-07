Montana reports 149 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths confirmed

Montana added 149 new cases of COVID-10 on Friday, and 12 more deaths due to the virus were confirmed.
Active cases in the state rose to 1,070, according to the state virus mapping and tracking website. The 12 deaths, all of whom were residents of Ravalli County, brought the statewide death toll due to the virus to 1,592 people.
Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services Public Affairs Officer Jon Ebelt said via email that the deaths occurred between October 2020 and January 2021. DPHHS reported them Friday after data reconciliation between the department and county health officials. A total of 44 Ravalli County residents have died due to COVID-19, according to DPHHS data.
State health care workers had administered 738,970 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Friday, an increase of about 4,500 doses in the past day. Those doses have resulted in more than 344,000 Montanans now considered to be fully immunized against the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a person to be fully inoculated two weeks after receiving a final required vaccine dose.
Missoula County currently leads the state in both doses administered and residents who are fully vaccinated. Walk-in vaccinations are available in several counties throughout the state. Vaccine availability can be found at vaccinefinder.org.
On Friday, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose to 68 Montana residents, up from 61 reported the previous day. The virus has put a total of 5,085 Montanans in the hospital since March 2020.
With the new cases added Friday, the cumulative number of Montana residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 reached 109,737 people. Of those who have tested positive, 107,075 have recovered, meeting the standards set by the CDC for a person to safely leave isolation.
Another 3,313 COVID-19 tests were completed by Friday, for a total of 1,321,138.
Counties added the following number of cases in Friday’s update:
- Cascade County with 22 (169 active)
- Gallatin County with 20 (122 active)
- Flathead County with 17 (145 active)
- Yellowstone County with 15 (178 active)
- Missoula County with 11 (60 active)
- Park County with 10 (79 active)
- Ravalli County with nine (34 active)
- Richland County with nine (five active)
- Lake County with eight (36 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with seven (63 active)
- Broadwater County with three (eight active)
- Rosebud County with three (13 active)
- Teton County with three (nine active)
- Jefferson County with two (three active)
- Stillwater County with two (seven active)
- Big Horn County with one (17 active)
- Chouteau County with one (four active)
- Fergus County with one (seven active)
- Glacier County with one (two active)
- Hill County with one (13 active)
- Phillips County with one (three active)
- Powder River County with one (three active)
- Roosevelt County with one (eight active)