Montana reports 149 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths confirmed

Montana added 149 new cases of COVID-10 on Friday, and 12 more deaths due to the virus were confirmed.

Active cases in the state rose to 1,070, according to the state virus mapping and tracking website. The 12 deaths, all of whom were residents of Ravalli County, brought the statewide death toll due to the virus to 1,592 people.

Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services Public Affairs Officer Jon Ebelt said via email that the deaths occurred between October 2020 and January 2021. DPHHS reported them Friday after data reconciliation between the department and county health officials. A total of 44 Ravalli County residents have died due to COVID-19, according to DPHHS data.

State health care workers had administered 738,970 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Friday, an increase of about 4,500 doses in the past day. Those doses have resulted in more than 344,000 Montanans now considered to be fully immunized against the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a person to be fully inoculated two weeks after receiving a final required vaccine dose.