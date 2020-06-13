You are the owner of this article.
Montana reports 15 new cases of COVID-19
Montana health officials announced 15 news cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the state’s total number in the state to 588.

Gallatin County has five new cases, and continues to lead the state with 187 total. Lake County added three more cases. Custer County, which confirmed its first cases Friday, has two more cases for a total of three. Yellowstone County has two new cases, and Big Horn, Missoula and Ravalli Counties each have one new case.

The total deaths from COVID-19 in Montana remain at 18, with 7 people currently hospitalized. State health officials reported 982 new tests received, bringing the total number to 58,004.

