Montana reports 151 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Montana added 151 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Monday, while the number of people fully vaccinated against the virus surpassed more than 140,000.

The death recorded Monday in Dawson County brings the statewide total to 1,393, according to the state's case mapping and information website.

The statewide active case total was at 1,041 on Monday, compared to 1,601 last Monday and 1,609 two weeks ago.

Cascade County saw an increase in reported cases Monday, reporting 74 new cases, after the Cascade City-County Health Department identified cases that went unreported to the state going back several months.

According to the state's Joint Information Center, the majority of cases reported in Cascade on Monday were cases from October to December 2020 that went unreported by a "healthcare partner" to the county health department. A handful of cases in 2021 were also not reported, according to the release.

All cases were notified and investigated, with contract tracing completed, and the update reconciles county data with the statewide map.

The county's current active cases remain at 68 despite Monday's increase.

