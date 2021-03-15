Montana reports 151 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Montana added 151 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Monday, while the number of people fully vaccinated against the virus surpassed more than 140,000.
The death recorded Monday in Dawson County brings the statewide total to 1,393, according to the state's case mapping and information website.
The statewide active case total was at 1,041 on Monday, compared to 1,601 last Monday and 1,609 two weeks ago.
Cascade County saw an increase in reported cases Monday, reporting 74 new cases, after the Cascade City-County Health Department identified cases that went unreported to the state going back several months.
According to the state's Joint Information Center, the majority of cases reported in Cascade on Monday were cases from October to December 2020 that went unreported by a "healthcare partner" to the county health department. A handful of cases in 2021 were also not reported, according to the release.
All cases were notified and investigated, with contract tracing completed, and the update reconciles county data with the statewide map.
The county's current active cases remain at 68 despite Monday's increase.
The number of people hospitalized due to the virus increased to 56, up from 51 the day before. In total, there have been 4,669 hospitalizations due to the virus in the year since the first cases were recorded in Montana.
A total of 140,739 Montanans were fully immunized by Sunday and 362,219 doses have been administered in the state. That's an increase of 53,474 doses since last Monday.
Montana has reported 101,933 cumulative COVID-19 cases since last March. Of those people infected, 99,499 are considered to be recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean they are no longer experiencing issues related to contracting the virus.
Another 1,828 tests were completed by Monday. The statewide testing total has reached 1,137,788.
Counties added the following number of cases in the Monday update:
- Cascade County with 74 (68 active)
- Gallatin County with 33 (193 active)
- Flathead County with 14 (101 active)
- Yellowstone County with nine (114 active)
- Missoula County with eight (147 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with five (81 active)
- Stillwater County with two (four active)
- Valley County with two (14 active)
- Dawson County with one (six active)
- Jefferson County with one (23 active)
- McCone County with one (two active)
- Richland County with one (four active)