Montana reports 152 new COVID-19 cases, eight more deaths

Montana added 152 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and health officials confirmed that eight more of its residents have died due to the virus.

The number of confirmed active cases in Montana dropped to 996, according to the latest updated to the state’s COVID-19 mapping and tracking website. The eight deaths reported Saturday brought Montana’s death toll to 1,545 since the start of the pandemic.

The majority of the deaths reported in April have resulted from the reconciliation of data between county health officials and the Department of Public Health and Human Services. Although many of the deaths reported daily by DPHHS for the past several weeks have occurred as far back as fall of 2020, Yellowstone County announced the first death of a resident due to COVID-19 this month on Thursday.

The resident, a man in his 70s who died in a Billings hospital, is at least the 262nd person living in Yellowstone County to die because of the virus. Other deaths reported on Saturday occurred in Big Horn, Custer, Rosebud and Stillwater counties, according to data from DPHHS.