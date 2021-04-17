Montana reports 152 new COVID-19 cases, eight more deaths

Montana added 152 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and health officials confirmed that eight more of its residents have died due to the virus.
The number of confirmed active cases in Montana dropped to 996, according to the latest updated to the state’s COVID-19 mapping and tracking website. The eight deaths reported Saturday brought Montana’s death toll to 1,545 since the start of the pandemic.
The majority of the deaths reported in April have resulted from the reconciliation of data between county health officials and the Department of Public Health and Human Services. Although many of the deaths reported daily by DPHHS for the past several weeks have occurred as far back as fall of 2020, Yellowstone County announced the first death of a resident due to COVID-19 this month on Thursday.
The resident, a man in his 70s who died in a Billings hospital, is at least the 262nd person living in Yellowstone County to die because of the virus. Other deaths reported on Saturday occurred in Big Horn, Custer, Rosebud and Stillwater counties, according to data from DPHHS.
Johns Hopkins University data showed that the worldwide death toll from COVID-19 topped 3 million people Saturday despite a worldwide vaccination campaign. With deaths in the United States at just over 562,000, the Centers for Disease Control reported that as of Saturday, 202 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered throughout the country.
The total number of doses administered in Montana has reached nearly 640,000, according to DPHHS. More than 275,000 Montanans are now considered to be fully immunized against COVID-19. A person reaches fully immunity two weeks after receiving a final required vaccine dose.
As of Saturday, 107,809 Montana residents had tested positive for COVID-19. Lee Newspapers’ Montana State News Bureau reported Friday that a lobbyist in the Montana Legislature tested positive for the virus the previous day, leading to a cancellation of floor sessions Monday and most committee meetings going virtual. Several legislators have been reached by contact tracers since, but none have tested positive. Six Montana legislators have tested positive for COVID-19.
Of those who have tested positive throughout Montana, 104,548 are considered to be recovered, meeting the standards set by the CDC for a person to leave isolation without infecting others.
The same day that a press release confirmed that the lobbyist had contracted to the virus, the State News Bureau reported that Gov. Greg Gianforte signed into law a bill requiring city or county elected officials to approve any regulations from a local health officer. The bill allows any mandate from a health officer or board during a state of emergency to fall under the scrutiny county commissioners or city council members.
The number of Montanans hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment dropped to 46 on Saturday, down from 49 the previous day. There have been 4,909 total hospitalizations throughout due to the disease since the spring of 2020.
Another 4,205 tests were completed by Saturday, for a total of 1,260,346.
Counties added the following number of cases in Saturday’s update:
- Gallatin County with 63 (302 active)
- Yellowstone County with 15 (131 active)
- Ravalli County with 12 (39 active)
- Cascade County with nine (75 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with eight (51 active)
- Broadwater County with six (18 active)
- Madison County with five (18 active)
- Jefferson County with four (five active)
- Richland County with four (two active)
- Silver Bow County with four (19 active)
- Carbon County with three (five active)
- Flathead County with three (71 active)
- Hill County with two (two active)
- Meahger County with two (five active)
- Missoula County with two (71 active)
- Powell County with two (seven active)
- Sanders County with two (eight active)
- Toole County with two (two active)
- Custer County with one (three active)
- Lincoln County with one (28 active)
- Park County with one (50 active)
- Stillwater County with one (one active)