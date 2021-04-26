Montana reports 16 COVID-19 cases

Montana reported 16 COVID-19 cases in an update Monday to the state case mapping and information website.

Active cases stood at 965 statewide on Monday, compared to 1,008 last Monday and 1,124 two weeks ago.

COVID-19 has killed 1,563 Montanans. Hospitals in the state report 47 active COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been 4,963 total hospitalizations due to the disease.

A woman in her 60s died at a Billings hospital on Sunday, RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County's public health department, said in a statement.

Her death marks the second COVID-19 related death in April in Yellowstone County. In total, there have been 264 deaths in the county.

Cumulative cases in the state have reached 108,111. Of that, a combined 105,583 cases in Montana are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.

Health care officials have administered 684,057 vaccine doses statewide. The number of Montanans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 increased to 305,030 people.

Another 1,283 tests were completed by Monday, for a total of 1,284,896.