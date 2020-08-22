Montana reports 167 new cases of COVID-19; One additional death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana reported 167 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 1,471, and a total of 90 people have died due to the virus after Missoula County health officials confirmed a third death Friday afternoon.

Missoula City-County Health Department said the resident was middle-aged or older, but would not release any further details in the interest of the family’s privacy. The county currently has 41 active cases.

More than half of the new cases reported Saturday morning came out of Yellowstone County, which continues to lead the state in active cases with 758 total. Of the 84 new cases confirmed, more than 30 were among inmates Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

Sheriff Mike Linder released a statement Friday, saying that approximately 30 men had tested positive. The tests came after a man in a unit housing around 70 people tested positive earlier in the week. Linder told the Gazette that four women, also inmates at the jail, tested positive as well.