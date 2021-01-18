Montana reports 178 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Montana reported 178 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 death of one person in an update Monday morning to the state case mapping and information website.
Statewide the update showed 4,956 active cases and 1,093 deaths.
Across the state's hospitals 169 people were actively hospitalized, according to the update, which relies on information gathered by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
COVID-19 has led to the hospitalization of 3,974 people in the state.
DPHHS has not published a hospital occupancy and capacity snapshot report since last Friday. At the time of that report five out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity. Five out of the 10 large hospitals also reported limited availability of intensive care units in the same Friday report. DPHHS typically updates its snapshot reports Monday through Friday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not have updated vaccination numbers for the state on Monday because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Updated numbers will be provided on Tuesday, according to the CDC website.
Last Friday the CDC showed Montana having received 98,500 vaccine doses, or 9,216 per 100,000 population. Of those doses 49,364, or 4,619 per 100,000 population, had been administered.
A total of 41,160 people, or 3,851 per 100,000 population have received one vaccine dose in Montana. About 20% of those people have received two more doses.
Montana has reported 89,576 COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected 83,527 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the CDC guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health effects related to illness.
Another 1,684 tests were completed by Monday to bring the state testing total to 881,412.
Counties added the following number of cases in the Monday update:
- Flathead with 49 (536 active)
- Gallatin with 28 (549 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 18 (536 active)
- Missoula with 13 (372 active)
- Powell with 11 (25 active)
- Yellowstone with nine (1,022 active)
- Jefferson with eight (46 active)
- Cascade with seven (583 active)
- Glacier with six (34 active)
- Ravalli with five (105 active)
- Silver Bow with five (100 active)
- Lake with three (98 active)
- Stillwater with three (13 active)
- Broadwater with two (20 active)
- Hill with two (52 active)
- Roosevelt with two (13 active)
- Sanders with two (19 active)
- Beaverhead with one (25 active)
- Dawson with one (11 active)
- Fergus with one (85 active)
- Lincoln with one (100 active)
- Musselshell with one (18 active)