Montana reports 178 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Montana reported 178 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 death of one person in an update Monday morning to the state case mapping and information website.

Statewide the update showed 4,956 active cases and 1,093 deaths.

Across the state's hospitals 169 people were actively hospitalized, according to the update, which relies on information gathered by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

COVID-19 has led to the hospitalization of 3,974 people in the state.

DPHHS has not published a hospital occupancy and capacity snapshot report since last Friday. At the time of that report five out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity. Five out of the 10 large hospitals also reported limited availability of intensive care units in the same Friday report. DPHHS typically updates its snapshot reports Monday through Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not have updated vaccination numbers for the state on Monday because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Updated numbers will be provided on Tuesday, according to the CDC website.

