Montana reports 191 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Sunday update

Montana reported 191 COVID-19 cases and one death in an update Sunday to the state case mapping and information website.

The new cases put the statewide active case total at 3,643 and the death total to 1,233 people.

Montana has reported 1,052 COVID-19 deaths since the start of October 2020 when the state death total was at 181 people.

Another 1,620 vaccine doses were administered by Sunday to bring the total number of doses administered in Montana to 106,121. A total of 26,388 Montanans are considered fully vaccinated. That marks an increase of 739 people from the previous day.

A total of 101 people were reported to be actively hospitalized because of COVID-19. Total COVID-19 hospitalizations in Montana have reached 4,245 since March 2020.

Five out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity last Friday, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report published by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Those reports are published Monday through Friday. Four out of the 10 large hospitals in the state also reported limited availability of intensive care units in the same report.