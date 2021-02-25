Montana reports 201 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Montana reported 201 new cases of COVID-19, and the deaths of two people in an update Thursday to the state’s case mapping and tracking website.

The nearly 234,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Montana have led to 76,880 of its residents being fully vaccinated, but the two deaths bring the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 1,350. The two people were residents of Ravalli and Yellowstone counties.

Since the middle of February, the 7-day rolling average of new daily cases has dropped below 200 for the first time since Sept. 2020, according to data compiled by the New York Times. In the span of a week, the state has administered 35,723 doses of one of two available COVID-19 vaccines.