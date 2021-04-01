Montana reports 212 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Montana added 212 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and another death due to the virus has been confirmed in the state.

There were 960 active cases of COVID-19 in Montana, according to the latest update to the state’s virus mapping and tracking website. The pandemic has now led to the deaths of 1,438 Montanans.

According to data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, more recently reported death was a resident of Lincoln County, where the virus has killed 14 people.

New cases reported across the state during the past week included six inmates at Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. According to Lee Newspapers’ Montana State Bureau, the inmates tested positive while being processed into the prison. As of Wednesday, the prison has confirmed 487 COVID-19 cases among its inmates and six deaths. A total of 394 inmates at the facility have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 284 are considered to be fully vaccinated.