Montana reports 212 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Montana added 212 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and another death due to the virus has been confirmed in the state.
There were 960 active cases of COVID-19 in Montana, according to the latest update to the state’s virus mapping and tracking website. The pandemic has now led to the deaths of 1,438 Montanans.
According to data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, more recently reported death was a resident of Lincoln County, where the virus has killed 14 people.
New cases reported across the state during the past week included six inmates at Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. According to Lee Newspapers’ Montana State Bureau, the inmates tested positive while being processed into the prison. As of Wednesday, the prison has confirmed 487 COVID-19 cases among its inmates and six deaths. A total of 394 inmates at the facility have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 284 are considered to be fully vaccinated.
The statewide vaccination effort reached 497,982 doses administered as of Thursday’s update. With every Montana resident aged 16 and older now eligible for a vaccine, 196,204 people in the state are considered to be fully vaccinated for the virus.
The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 rose to 50 on Thursday, up from 47 the previous day. The virus has put 4,789 Montanans in the hospital since the start of the pandemic.
Another 4,220 tests were completed by Thursday, bringing the statewide testing total to 1,201,983.
Counties added the following number of cases in Thursday's update:
- Gallatin County with 64 (265 active)
- Silver Bow County with 28 (55 active)
- Yellowstone County with 24 (115 active)
- Flathead County with 15 (57 active)
- Cascade County with 14 (47 active)
- Ravalli County with 11 (47 active)
- Missoula County with 10 (107 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with nine (43 active)
- Powell County with seven (16 active)
- Broadwater County with four (11 active)
- Lake County with three (27 active)
- Musselshell County with two (four active)
- Stillwater County with two (eight active)
- Beaverhead County with one (seven active)
- Custer County with one (11 active)
- Deer Lodge County with one (five active)
- Fergus County with one (five active)
- Jefferson County with one (four active)
- Lincoln County with one (24 active)
- McCone County with one (one active)
- Sanders County with one (six active)
- Sweet Grass County with one (two active)
- Valley County with one (two active)